Liberia: Montserrado District #8 Youth Coordinator Calls for Transparency and Youth Involvement in Governance

Monrovia — Zac Sherman, the Youth Coordinator for Montserrado County District Number Eight, has called for greater transparency, accountability, and youth inclusion in local governance following the launch of the district's first official legislative report by Representative Prince A. Toles on April 5th.

Speaking on behalf of the District Youth Council (DYC), Sherman commended the release of the report as a significant step in fostering democratic engagement. However, he emphasized that the report should mark the beginning of an ongoing culture of open communication and dialogue between elected officials and their constituents, rather than a one-time event.

"This is a commendable move toward transparency and people-centered governance, but the DYC will not be satisfied without town hall meetings to review and discuss the report's contents," Sherman stated. "We are committed to asking the tough questions."

Sherman reiterated the DYC's dedication to remaining an independent youth voice, focused on constructive dialogue and holding leaders accountable. He also praised Rep. Toles for his collaboration with the council on youth empowerment and his support for the upcoming District Youth Dialogue.

This groundbreaking forum aims to create the district's first-ever youth program and implementation plan, with the participation of young people from all 22 communities in the district.

"This forum marks a turning point," Sherman said. "We want full participation from all Community Youth Chairpersons to ensure inclusivity and community ownership of the initiative."

Sherman outlined several key expectations for leadership moving forward, including continuous engagement with the youth council, fostering unity in the district, and fulfilling campaign promises. He urged Rep. Toles to maintain credibility by ensuring transparent governance and equitable representation for all constituents.

While acknowledging the lawmaker's efforts to secure community benefits from corporate institutions and strengthen the District Development Council (DDC), Sherman emphasized the need for effective partnerships among youth bodies, the government, and private sector actors.

Concluding his remarks with a quote from French philosopher René Descartes--"We do not describe the world we see; we see the world we describe"--Sherman reminded those in attendance that reports replace assumptions.

"Whether the praise or criticism has been accurate or not, today marks the shift from perception to documentation," he said. "The DYC will independently review this report and provide a public response, not as opposition, but as advocates for youth and the future of our district."