Liberia: Jackson F. Wolobah - Transforming Rural Liberia Through Banking and Community Empowerment

Lofa County — In the rural town of Zorzor, Lofa County, Jackson F. Wolobah is not just a name -- he is a symbol of resilience, community service, and financial empowerment. As the founding manager of the Zorlayea Rural Community Financial Institution (ZRCFI), Wolobah has become a beacon of hope for rural Liberians, leading a transformative journey that has reshaped the financial landscape of his community and beyond.

From humble beginnings to impactful leadership

The Zorlayea Rural Community Financial Institution was born in 2015, following a call from the Central Bank of Liberia's Rural Micro-finance and Banking Section to address the financial exclusion in rural areas. With an initial investment of $10,000 USD and LRD 200,000, Wolobah began his journey to bring financial inclusion to the people of Lofa County, all while facing significant obstacles.

In a bold move, Wolobah left behind a lucrative job in Monrovia, where he earned LRD 35,000 a month, to take on a much humbler salary of LRD 12,000 as the manager of ZRCFI. His decision was not driven by financial gain, but by a deep sense of purpose to serve his community, and to bring economic opportunity to the people who needed it most.

Overcoming Challenges with Determination

The path to success was not easy. In the early days, ZRCFI faced a variety of challenges, including fire outbreaks, burglaries, and widespread mistrust from the local population, who had experienced years of financial instability. The idea of a rural community bank was met with skepticism, making it difficult to establish the institution in the community.

Despite the overwhelming challenges, Wolobah remained steadfast, taking personal risks -- often traveling alone with large sums of cash through dangerous terrain -- believing that a reliable and trustworthy financial institution could change the lives of his people.

From Learning to Leading

One of the most daunting obstacles for Wolobah was his limited experience in banking. With no formal background in financial operations, he devoted himself to learning banking systems, accounting software, and the mechanics of running a financial institution.

His resilience paid off as he quickly acquired the necessary skills, transforming ZRCFI from a modest savings institution into a thriving community bank.

Under his leadership, ZRCFI expanded its services to include mobile money, MoneyGram, Western Union, and Ecobank Express. Wolobah also introduced tailored loan products for farmers, entrepreneurs, and shareholders, empowering local businesses and stimulating economic growth in the Zorzor and Salayea districts. The bank even opened a new branch in Salayea City, further extending its reach.

Gov't Service and National Recognition

Wolobah's dedication and leadership in community banking earned him national recognition. In a move to further his impact, President Joseph Boakai appointed Wolobah as the Assistant Minister for Statistics and Research at the Ministry of Labor.

In this new role, Wolobah has had the opportunity to broaden his contributions to national development, while continuing to emphasize the values of trust, transparency, and innovation.

Leading with Empathy and Vision

Wolobah's leadership style is centered on empathy and authenticity. He believes that the key to building a successful organization is rooted in trust and open communication.

Wolobah has made it a point to engage with the community, holding regular meetings and workshops to demystify banking services. This approach has allowed him to build strong relationships with his stakeholders, fostering loyalty and trust in ZRCFI's services.

The growth and success of ZRCFI have not gone unnoticed. Shareholders and community members continually express their gratitude for Wolobah's leadership, with many crediting him for transforming the financial institution into a respected and dependable resource for the community.

A Legacy of Empowerment

As Wolobah continues to lead ZRCFI and serve in his government capacity, his legacy is becoming increasingly evident. His story is one of resilience, vision, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of rural Liberia.

ZRCFI has become more than just a financial institution--it is a cornerstone of the community, providing access to banking services that were once out of reach for many.

Through his work, Wolobah has not only contributed to the economic development of Lofa County but has also helped restore faith in the financial system in rural areas, a crucial need for Liberia's development. His efforts continue to make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals.

As ZRCFI expands and Wolobah's influence grows, his story serves as an inspiring example of what can be achieved through determination, service, and a strong belief in community empowerment. His work will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on Liberia for generations to come.