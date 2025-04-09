Liberia: Naymote Unpacks Boakai's First-Year Performance As Bong County Youth and Citizens Rally for Accountability

Gbarnga, Bong County — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, with support from the Embassy of Sweden, has concluded a series of awareness engagements in Gbarnga, Bong County, aimed at educating citizens on the one-year performance of the Boakai-led administration through its latest President Meter Report.

The week-long initiative included interactive dialogues at four high schools--William V.S. Tubman Gray High School, Sumo Moye Memorial Institute, Dolokelen Gboveh Multilateral High School, and St. Peter's Episcopal High School--as well as a coffee shop discussion at the Bong Athletic Social Intellectual Center.

Over 400 participants, including student council presidents, school administrators, and community-level stakeholders, participated in these activities organized in collaboration with Naymote's High School Governance Clubs.

Speaking during the engagements, Naymote Regional Program Officer Prince E. Cooper narrated that the initiative was part of the broader commitment of the institution to advance political accountability and active citizenship across Liberia, particularly among young people.

"These dialogues empowered students and community members with evidence-based information from our President Meter report. Our goal is to enable them to ask the right questions, demand improved services, and ensure that elected leaders uphold the social contract they entered into with the Liberian people," Cooper stated.

The President Meter Report is an evidence-based monitoring tool developed by Naymote to track and report progressively on promises made by an elected president. According to this year's performance report, 126 promises have been made by the Boakai administration, of which 5 have been completed, 80 are ongoing, 22 have not started and 19 are not rated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The data sparked meaningful conversations during the sessions, with participants acknowledging the critical role of accountability in governance and national development.

"If we are to build a better Liberia, we must hold our leaders accountable--not just during elections, but every single day," said Hardy Nah, Chairperson of the Bong Athletics and Social Intellectual Center.

The engagements also provided a platform for participants to call on the Boakai administration to prioritize the delivery of campaign commitments while pledging to be active voices in demanding accountability and good governance.

"Today, I learned that out of 126 promises, the government has completed 5. I want to call on them to double up their efforts and fulfill their promises, because when it is done, it will fast- track development in Liberia and ensure improved service delivery across the county," remarked Kweenta Jurry, a student at William V. S. Tubman Gray High School.