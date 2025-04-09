West Africa: Liberia Taekwondo Federation Adopts New Constitution to Enhance Efficiency

Monrovia — The Liberia Taekwondo Federation has officially adopted a new constitution during its ordinary congress held at the Liberia School of Wushu at the SKD Sports Stadium in Paynesville City.

The new constitution was approved by the delegates, marking a significant step towards improving the federation's operations and aligning it with the parent body's constitutional framework.

The adoption of the new constitution aims to make the federation's operations more efficient and effective, ensuring better governance and growth of the sport in Liberia.

In his address, Liberia Taekwondo Federation President, Master Junior Pewee Russian, urged delegates to set aside personal differences and unite for the betterment of the sport.

He highlighted the challenges that have hindered the development of Taekwondo in Liberia, including internal divisions and lack of government support.

"Over the years, the crisis within Taekwondo has been a major stumbling block for our progress. If we are not accusing someone of mismanaging funds we don't have, we're dealing with the lack of support from the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports," Master Russian stated. "We must stop carrying hatred in our hearts and unite. If we don't change our attitudes, we risk discouraging the few good people who still support us."

He stressed that the sport's development cannot move forward without unity and mutual respect, stating, "How can we develop Taekwondo when our minds are not aligned towards unity and respect for each other's efforts? A kingdom with too many kings cannot prosper."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Sport Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Master Russian also expressed his appreciation for the delegates' attendance and commitment to the congress, noting that their support has been crucial in reaching this milestone.

"I could never have made it this far without your support," he said. "As your son and president, I ask that we turn a new page in Taekwondo. Let's unite and support each other for the benefit of our children and future generations. We've fought for too long, and now there's no more respect for our masters and seniors."

Reflecting on his own journey in the sport, Master Russian shared his personal experience of witnessing division among Taekwondo practitioners and emphasized the importance of discipline, unity, and respect in the martial art.

"As a student of Taekwondo, I've seen the division among masters and students. I'm not a stranger to the struggles. Let us respect each other and remember the discipline Taekwondo instills in us," he urged. "We can make a difference by teaching Taekwondo in every community and school, helping our youth on the streets and imparting the discipline this sport offers."

Former Defense Minister J. Brownie Samukai also praised Master Russian for his leadership, recognizing the innovations he has brought to the federation both as an athlete and an administrator.

He encouraged other members of the federation to continue supporting Master Russian's efforts and help keep the sport alive in Liberia.