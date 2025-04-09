announcement

What: African Development Bank 2025 Civil Society Organizations Forum

Who: Civil Society and Community Engagement Division, African Development Bank Group

When: Thursday, 8 May 2025, 08:30-16:30 GMT

Where: African Development Bank Headquarters, CCIA Building, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire and online

As the African Development Bank Group celebrates its 60th anniversary, a milestone underscored by progress and meaningful partnerships, the Bank will host its 2025 Civil Society Organizations Forum on Thursday, 8 May, at its Abidjan headquarters and online.

For six decades, the Bank has integrated community voices into its mission. Civil society organizations have been pivotal partners in this journey, forging strategic alliances with governments, private sectors, and development partners.

The Forum provides a vibrant platform to exchange experiences and address challenges. Through this event, we ensure our development efforts remain inclusive, sustainable, and impactful.

This biennial gathering offers direct engagement with the Bank and shapes our development programs. Regional forums are also held across all Bank regions to align the Bank's work with citizens' goals.

This year's Forum will feature:

Celebration of the institutionalized civil society engagement.

Panel discussions featuring citizens' and civil society organizations' perspectives on Africa's development.

Civil society organization success stories through the Bank's initiatives

Performances by local artists and grassroots representatives.

Join us in celebrating achievements and building bridges for future collaboration!

Live streaming link: https://vimeo.com/event/5051322