Africa: New Report Offers Insight Into Africa's News Consumption

A new report by SquirrelPR, tagged, "RANKED 2025," a leading online media relations management solution, has offered a fresh insight that indicates a spectacular transformation in Africa's digital news consumption, showcasing unprecedented growth and significant shifts in media influence.

This annual analysis provides a crucial benchmark for assessing news influence in the rapidly evolving digital sphere. The comprehensive report, officially presented virtually to the African media recently, is based on 12 months of historical data from Similarweb, evaluating key metrics such as web traffic, audience engagement, and social media influence.

Presented by co-founder Jonah Solomon and monitored by THISDAY, the report, which analyzed over 300 digital platforms across Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, and Ghana, revealed a dynamic and rapidly evolving media ecosystem.

The released inaugural pan-African digital news platform analysis, #RANKED2025, offered unprecedented insights into the consumption patterns and emerging trends across five of Africa's largest markets: Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, and Ghana.

One of the key findings highlights the exceptional digital reach of Egypt's Youm7, an Arabic-language platform that recorded over 450 million website visits in 2024, significantly surpassing the country's population of approximately 114 million.

SquirrelPR's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, James Ezechukwu, emphasised the company's commitment to data credibility through rigorous analysis across the covered countries.

Meanwhile, co-founder Jonah Solomon noted that the report's expansion provides immense value for businesses, PR professionals, and media practitioners seeking to make informed decisions in the industry and drive audience engagement through compelling content.

The RANKED 2025 report introduces a tiered ranking system that categorizes platforms based on annual website visits.