Nigerian Governor Begins Campaign for Tinubu's 2027 Reelection

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State announced on Wednesday in Benin that he has begun mobilising support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 reelection bid.

The governor disclosed this while receiving Kaycee Osamwonyi, an Edo House of Assembly member.

Mr Osamwonyi defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker represents the Uhunmwonde State Constituency and serves on the Edo House of Assembly Committee on Budget and Appropriation.

He was first received by APC State Chairperson Jarrett Tenebe before being presented to Governor Okpebholo.

Welcoming the lawmaker, Mr Okpebholo commended him and his fellow defectors for strengthening the APC.

He assured them of a "supportive environment" for collaboration and development in Edo.

"We congratulate you on your return home. Your defection, along with four others, has made our party stronger and more united," Mr Okpebholo said.

"A lot of people from other political parties are ready to join us. Very soon, it will be a carnival of defections.

"I seek your support to drive development. Together, we will transform Edo and improve the lives of our people.

"Uhunmwonde Local Government is very dear to me. Together, we can unlock its potential and attract meaningful growth and development," he added.

Speaking on the upcoming election, Governor Okpebholo declared: "The 2027 presidential election is near.

"Here in Edo, we are ready. We have already kick-started our campaign for President Tinubu's reelection."

He urged the youth to get involved, saying, "We must mobilise young people.

"You are part of that demographic, and I assure you, you'll find fulfilment in the APC."

Presenting Mr Osamwonyi, the APC chairperson, Mr Tenebe noted that "the party now holds a majority in the Edo Assembly.

"Osamwonyi joined us because of your administration's impressive achievements in such a short time," Mr Tenebe said.

PDP crisis

In his remarks, Mr Osamwonyi cited internal divisions within the PDP as the reason for his defection.

"The PDP internal crisis, from the national level down to the wards, pushed me to return to the APC.

"For me, it's a homecoming. I was once a member of this great party," he said.

He praised the state government's development initiatives, especially those affecting his constituency.

"Several projects in the state budget for Uhunmwonde are commendable. I had to align with the APC to ensure progress for my people," he added.

