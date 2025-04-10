Africa Climate Talks - AfDB, Partners Join Forces to Shape Climate Agenda Ahead of COP30

The African Union Commission, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, and the African Development Bank will host the Sixth Africa Climate Talks in Kampala, Uganda, in partnership with the Uganda Parliamentary Forum, the Pan-Africa Climate Justice Alliance, the Global Centre on Adaptation, UNICEF.

The event will bring together government representatives, technical experts, intergovernmental organizations, private sector leaders, and non-state actors, including NGOs, youth, women's groups, and Indigenous communities to build consensus and coordinate strategy for the 30th United Nations Climate Conference (COP30), to take place in Belem Brazil in November 2025. The meeting's theme "Rethinking financing and ambition for climate action, green growth and development in Africa: a justice issue" aims to reinforce Africa's collective efforts to shape the global climate agenda.

The conference will be supported by Uganda Parliamentary Forum, Pan-Africa Climate Justice Alliance, Global Centre on Adaptation, and UNICEF. Representatives of a range of organizations and CSOs are expected to participate.

The discussions will also assess outcomes from COP29, particularly in relation to climate finance, adaptation, just transition, and compensation for losses and damage. The meeting will also explore the continent's progress in addressing climate-induced challenges for health, gender equality, economic growth, and sustainable resource management.

James Kinyangi, Coordinator for the Climate and Development Special Fund of the African Development Bank Group will lead its delegation. The Bank Group's involvement in the Africa Climate Talks reflects its commitment to driving climate-resilient development and mobilizing resources for Africa's transition to a low-carbon economy. The Bank delegation will also contribute to technical discussions on the role MDBs can play in bridging Africa's climate finance gaps, strengthening adaptation measures, and ensuring a just and inclusive transition.