Lesotho's Education System Sidelining Children With Autism

Access to educational resources tailored to the unique requirements of children with autism, clinically referred to as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), continues to pose a considerable challenge in Lesotho.

This situation persists despite the guarantees outlined in the Constitution of Lesotho and the Education Act (2010), which affirm education as a fundamental human right and mandate that primary education be free and compulsory for all children.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ASD includes a variety of conditions marked by challenges in social interaction and communication, as well as specific behavioural patterns that may involve difficulties in transitioning between tasks, an emphasis on details, and atypical reactions to sensory inputs.

Matséliso Machai-Ndumo and Pulane Shale, represent scores of parents in Lesotho who encounter challenges in securing education that meets the specific needs of their autistic children.

While a limited number of schools offer some level of support, public educational institutions typically do not address these specialized requirements, compelling parents and guardians to pursue private schooling, which is frequently beyond their financial means.

Ms Machai-Ndumo's daughter, who is now 10 years old, was withdrawn from a mainstream school due to insufficient educational support.

Recounting her experience, she noted that her daughter would often cry uncontrollably at school, and the situation escalated to the extent that she had to take time off work to look after her daughter at home. Following the ordeal, she resolved not to return her daughter to that school.

Since then, Ms Machai-Ndumo has been visiting various schools with her daughter to sample her ability to return to school.

She stressed the necessity for children with autism to have customized educational programs, occupational therapy, and a structured environment.

"The primary obstacles we encounter include comprehending our child's needs and behaviours, locating an appropriate school, and obtaining suitable treatment. This journey also brings considerable emotional and financial strain, as specialized therapies and support can be quite costly," she said.

Her daughter faces difficulties with communication, social interactions, and sensory sensitivities, which result in frustration and isolation for both her and the family. Public environments, such as shopping malls, can be particularly overwhelming for her daughter, often resulting in meltdowns.

"Recently, her speech has shown improvement, thanks to online applications, but she still struggles with typical peer interactions, which can lead to misunderstandings and further meltdowns," Ms Machai-Ndumo said.

"As she matures, her frustration sometimes manifests in violent behaviour, occasionally resulting in her hitting herself or damaging objects around her."

Ms Machai-Ndumo urges the government to ensure access to specialized education, therapeutic services (including occupational therapy), and financial support for families with children on the autism spectrum.

Although the exact cause of her daughter's condition is still unclear, Ms Machai-Ndumo faced significant challenges during her pregnancy, which ultimately led her to choose a caesarean delivery.

Reflecting on her daughter's developmental progress, Ms Machai-Ndumo observed that her child did not achieve typical developmental milestones.

"Initially, she spoke a few words, but then she regressed and lost her ability to communicate. I also noticed other atypical behaviours, such as walking on her tiptoes and repeatedly watching the same video clips.

"This prompted me to conduct online research, where I discovered that many of her behaviours were similar to those seen in children with autism. By the time she turned seven, a healthcare professional confirmed my suspicions."

Ms Shale's son, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of three, will celebrate his 18th birthday in September this year. Like Ms Machai-Ndumo's daughter, he is non-verbal.

Nevertheless, Ms Shale has observed considerable progress in his development--he can perform many tasks independently, comprehends instructions, and is able to communicate with her.

Despite these advancements, Ms Shale acknowledges that locating schools in Lesotho that cater to her son's specific needs continues to be a significant challenge, although she has recognized some improvements over the past ten years.

Her son has previously attended Leseli Community School and is now enrolled at Mamello School and Special Needs Centre, which offers the specialized education he requires.

"Parenting a child with autism is incredibly demanding. It is essential to understand them as unique individuals, yet they are constantly evolving. I still find it difficult to take him to church, as he struggles to remain still for extended periods," Ms Shale said.

"Additionally, there are individuals who persist in believing that autism is a curse or a consequence of failing to adhere to cultural practices."

She also emphasized the financial strain associated with raising an autistic child, which encompasses expenses for specialized diets, therapies, and medications, often necessitating travel abroad for access.

Furthermore, she pointed out that discrimination against autistic children and the blame directed at parents intensify the challenges they encounter.

Kefuoe Nkuatsana, the Founder and Principal of Mamello School and Special Needs Centre, notes that although policies such as the Lesotho Inclusive Education Policy (2018) and the Education Act of 2010 support inclusive education and mandate free, compulsory primary education for all children, including those with disabilities, the actual execution of these policies is still lacking, particularly for children with autism.

"The insufficient implementation results in learners with autism experiencing rejection, compounded by a lack of resources and untrained teachers to assist these students," Ms Nkuatsana says.

She says the Ministry of Education and Training has recognized several barriers, including a rigid curriculum, inadequate infrastructure, and insufficient teacher training, which hinder the provision of equitable education for autistic children.

Ms Nkuatsana says despite the existence of inclusive education policies, there are no definitive guidelines or sufficient support systems to effectively incorporate autistic children into mainstream educational settings.

Mamello School, situated in Naleli Ha-Rasetimela in the Berea district, is among the few institutions in Lesotho dedicated to meeting the needs of children with autism and other disabilities.

The school provides specialized programs aimed at fostering inclusion, ensuring education for children with varied needs in a nurturing environment.

Ms Nkuatsana says the school encounters considerable obstacles stemming from insufficient funding and resources.

Nevertheless, it has achieved remarkable advancements, including receiving entrepreneurship awards aimed at enhancing its infrastructure and services.

Personalized support is crucial for the academic and social success of autistic students, she says.

There is a demand for technology, such as devices that can significantly benefit many autistic learners in their studies. Additionally, noise-cancelling headphones are vital, as they help some students minimize auditory distractions, thereby fostering a more conducive learning environment.

To enhance the integration of autistic children into mainstream education, Ms Nkuatsana urged the government to establish special education systems whereby teachers are specifically trained to support autistic learners and other students with special needs.

She also advocates the development of specialized training programs for educators focused on autism awareness, effective teaching strategies, and behavioural management techniques.

Furthermore, she suggests that the curriculum be revised to include adaptable teaching methods. Schools should prioritize the creation of autism-friendly environments equipped with sensory tools and quiet areas.

Ms Nkuatsana highlighted the necessity of collaboration between teachers and parents to better understand the unique needs of autistic children and to formulate effective educational and socialization strategies.

Additionally, she calls for the implementation of robust monitoring systems to ensure that inclusive education policies are effectively executed in schools nationwide.

Minister of Education and Training, Professor Ntoi Rapapa, says although the ministry provides support to a limited number of schools catering to children with various disabilities and conditions, public schools still lack the necessary accommodation for students with specific needs.

He says the ministry intends to construct classrooms that are inclusive and accessible for all children in the future.

However, he also points out a significant obstacle--the shortage of qualified teachers.

"Currently, we are only filling positions for teachers who have resigned or retired. It is essential that we receive additional allocations for educators specifically trained to support children with special needs," Prof Rapapa says

