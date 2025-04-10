West Africa: Authorities Release Two Land Dispossession Activists and 18 Protesters

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the release of Vincent Djiropo, Dominique Mensah, and 18 other community members. We urge the Ivorian authorities to drop all charges against them.

On December 14, 2024, Vincent Djiropo, a respected leader of the Winnin community, was arrested by police in San Pedro. He was formally remanded on December 18 and charged with "undermining public order" and "disseminating false information via electronic means."

These charges were related to his public criticism of the management of the Monogaga classified forest. The Monogaga Classified Forest is found in the Sassandra and San-Pédro Departments of Ivory Coast, and covers 350 km². Parts of the forest are managed as protected areas where all exploitation is banned, whereas farmers are allowed to grow crops in other parts.

Two days later, on December 16, authorities arrested Dominique Mensah, a prominent voice against dispossession of land in the community. She was detained at her office in Abidjan and subsequently transferred to San Pedro.

In response to the arrests of Djiropo and Mensah, members of the Winnin community staged a peaceful demonstration calling for their immediate release. During the protest, 18 young community members were also arrested.

After nearly two months in court-ordered detention, Djiropo and Mensah appeared before the investigating judge at the San Pedro High Court on February 26, 2025. They were released following the hearing, although charges against them remain.

While we welcome the release of all 20 individuals, the MFWA strongly condemns the arbitrary arrests and the criminalisation of dissent. These community members were merely exercising their right to freedom of expression and speaking out against alleged illegal activities on their ancestral lands.

We call on the Ivorian authorities to drop all charges against Vincent Djiropo, Dominique Mensah, and the 18 demonstrators and uphold the fundamental rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.