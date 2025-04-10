West Africa: Activist Alou Badra Sacko Abducted After Opposing Mobile Money Tax

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is deeply concerned about the abduction of Malian activist Alou Badra Sacko, recently appointed president of the movement Touche pas à mon Argent (Hands off my money).

On 14 March 2025, Sacko--who also leads Mali's Civil Society Forum--was abducted in broad daylight after attending a meeting in Bamako. According to witnesses, unidentified individuals took him away in a vehicle with no number plates.

The meeting he attended focused on strategies to oppose recently imposed telecommunications and mobile money taxes, including a 10% levy on all mobile top-ups and a 1% charge on cash withdrawals via mobile platforms. A press conference to denounce the taxes had been planned.

Since the abduction, Sacko's whereabouts remain unknown. His family has received no information, and no group has claimed responsibility or issued demands. The Touche pas à mon Argent movement has announced plans to either seek legal redress or request mediation from the High Islamic Council of Mali.

The incident has sparked public outrage across Mali. Civil society actors and concerned citizens have demanded a swift investigation and Sacko's safe return. However, as of now, the Malian government has not issued any official statement on the matter.

The MFWA strongly condemns this act of enforced disappearance and urges the Malian authorities to urgently locate Alou Badra Sacko, ensure his safety, and uphold the fundamental rights of all citizens, including the right to peaceful protest and expression.