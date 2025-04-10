Liberia: Glamorous Girls Donate to 14 Military Hospital, Bring Joy to Maternity Ward Patients

Monrovia — Liberia's health sector continues to face numerous challenges, and the need for timely interventions cannot be overstated. Recognizing these challenges and taking steps to help is exactly what a U.S.-based group, Glamorous Girls of Delaware Valley, has demonstrated through a recent act of generosity.

The non-profit, non-political organization, represented by its Vice President, Nora Solo, donated hospital gowns and essential items to patients in the maternity ward of the 14 Military Hospital, bringing smiles and relief to the beneficiaries.

The care packages, branded with the organization's logo, included baby soap, towels, lotions, and other necessities. The initiative, the group says, is part of their ongoing effort to give back to their homeland and support vulnerable communities.

Vice President Solo emphasized that caring for the less fortunate is vital to national growth. "It's time for Liberians to join hands in helping our country. We must not rely solely on the government. Once we work together, we can all help develop Liberia," she said passionately during the presentation.

She also lauded the dedicated efforts of the hospital's doctors, nurses, and health workers and encouraged them to continue their good work. According to her, the group's visit also served as a feasibility study to better understand critical needs and guide future interventions.

Comprising 34 women based in the United States and Liberia, the Glamorous Girls of Delaware Valley remain committed to supporting impactful projects back home. Madam Solo was joined by Edith Tarn, the group's Project Manager, who echoed her sentiments, urging Liberians to move beyond the past and unite for national progress.

In response, Maj. Dr. Tarnue Woheel, Deputy Commander and OB-GYN Specialist at the 14 Military Hospital, expressed appreciation for the donation. "We are grateful for this gesture and assure you that these items will be properly managed and used for their intended purpose," he said.

Dr. Woheel also called on other organizations and individuals to emulate the example of the Glamorous Girls in supporting patients and strengthening the health sector.

Over the years, the Glamorous Girls of Delaware Valley have undertaken several impactful initiatives, including back-to-school support for students in the U.S., food and non-food donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the construction of a water pump at a school in Brewerville.

The group has pledged to expand its outreach in the coming years, with plans to extend similar initiatives to rural parts of Liberia. Let me know if you'd like a version tailored for print, social media, or a specific platform.