Nigeria: Govt Trains 120 Researchers to Strengthen Cancer Research

It will also promote policy reforms and foster collaborative networks to improve cancer outcomes nationwide

The federal government has launched a training programme for 120 young researchers aimed at enhancing their capacity for cancer research and evidence-based implementation in Nigeria.

The project, Strengthening Institutional Capacity for Cancer Research and Implementation (SINCCAR), is designed to build sustainable institutional and human resources to address critical gaps in cancer research.

It will also promote policy reforms and foster collaborative networks to improve cancer outcomes nationwide.

During the opening ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, Usman Aliyu, Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), emphasised that the project is focused on empowering young researchers.

Mr Aliyu added that the project is also preparing Nigeria for the development of new cancer interventions.

He pointed out that Nigeria is facing a shortage of oncology researchers and noted that African countries contributed less than one per cent to global clinical trials, which were vital for developing new cancer therapies.

"The interventions range from prevention and the design of effective screening tools to identifying young Nigerians with early-stage cancer.

"Research is also critical in developing diagnostic tools and novel therapies tailored to the country's most common cancers," he said.

He further explained that the project, which would be implemented nationwide across all geopolitical zones, would focus on genomic studies.

According to Aliyu, genomics is crucial as it will enable researchers to create new therapies and precision medicine specific to the types of cancer prevalent in Nigeria.

Nwamaka Lasebikan, Director of Research and Innovation, stated that SINCCAR represented a commitment to a new era of evidence-based decision-making, aiming to translate research findings into actionable public health interventions.

"We no longer want research to be conducted just for academic purposes or to fulfil promotion requirements.

"We want it to address local problems, contribute to the country's social enterprise, and unlock the value chain within the research ecosystem," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Lasebikan added that 120 participants were selected from more than 500 applicants nationwide, with 20 participants chosen from each of Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

"The diverse group includes basic science researchers, medical doctors, laboratory scientists, and experts in computational sciences, ensuring a multidisciplinary approach to cancer research.

"This immersive training exposes participants to essential research methodologies and guides them through key priority areas such as genomics, health outcomes research, and implementation science.

"After the training, candidates will develop concept notes on what they have learned and formulate research questions addressing national issues," she explained.

She also noted that successful candidates would be involved in a year-long mentorship programme to implement their grants and build on the knowledge gained.

One of the participants, Nana Lawal, an oncology nurse educator at National Hospital, Abuja, shared her excitement about the training.

"Our main objective is to improve nursing care for cancer patients by focusing on preventive research and symptom management," she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the end of the training, participants will have gained strong qualitative and quantitative research skills, as well as hands-on experience in data management and analysis, among other competencies.

(NAN)