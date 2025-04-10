Nigeria: I Didn't Acquire Assets While in Office As President - Buhari

Mr Buhari said the Tinubu administration renovated his private residence in Kaduna after he left office in 2023.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said he left power with the same physical assets he had before assuming office in 2015.

He also disclosed that the President Bola Tinubu administration renovated his private residence in Kaduna after he left office in 2023.

Mr Buhari said these while receiving the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), who paid him a visit at his Kaduns residence, a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said on Wednesday.

The former president handed over power to President Tinubu on 29 May, 2023, after eight years in office.

He was the first president produced the APC and was in power between 29 May, 2015 and 29 May 2023.

Though an indigene of Daura in Katsina State North-west Nigetia, Mr Buhari has been spending his retirement in Kaduna.

Asset declaration

In September 2025 few months after assuming office, Mr Buhari, a former military ruler and the first opposition candidate to win Nigeria's presidential election, disclosed the asset he had through a statement by the presidency.

Known for his spartan lifestyle at the time, the former president said he had N30 million, five houses, two undeveloped plots of land, farms, an orchard, ranch, livestock, including 270 cattle, 35 sheep, five horses, a variety of birds and a number of economic trees.

In 2019 upon assuming office for his second term, Mr Buhari said in a statement by the presidency, that his assets had changed but not significantly.

"There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired," the statement said.

Advice on governance

According to Mr Shehu in the statement, Mr Buhari urged the state governors to adopt a citizen-centric approach to governance.

He said leadership presents both challenge and opportunity, stressing that balancing the two will significantly advance the country's progress.

Mr Buhari also advised leaders to accord importance to the welfare of the people rather than themselves.

He cited his personal example of leaving office with the same physical assets he had before he became president.

Mr Buhari expressed confidence in the progress being made by the governors elected on the platform of the APC, reiterating his call for continued dedication to the nation's progress.

He thanked the governors for the visit, saying that while he had worked with several of them, some others were new to him.

Mr Buhari also appreciated the Tinubu-led administration for renovating his home in Kaduna, saying while the building looked very much the same externally, so much improvement was made inside.

Gratitude and enduring respect

In his remarks, Chairman of PGF, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, said that their visit was to greet the former president on the occasion of the recent Eid-el-Fitr.

Mr Uzodinma said that the visit was also to convey the governors' gratitude and enduring respect to Mr Buhari for his immense contributions to Nigeria's democracy and strengthening of APC.

"Many of us recall with pride the principled role you played in the founding of APC. That legacy continues to shape our party's identity direction.

"We are especially gratified to hear your public affirmation, only a few weeks ago, that APC remains your party of choice. That declaration could not have come at a better time.

"It reaffirmed your place as a pillar of our movement and provided reassurance to members of our party. Mr President, you are pan-Nigerian," he said.

Mr Uzodinma further stated that Mr Buhari's legacy in Nigeria's history was secure, adding that he remained the only opposition candidate in the country's history to have defeated an incumbent.

"You did not only win power, you governed with calm resolve and handed over, with honour, to another APC president. For this, we are extremely grateful," he said.

The governor stated that the Buhari-led administration gave expression to APC's core principles through his focus on security, economic recovery and anti-corruption.

"Your efforts reclaimed territory from insurgents, extended social investment programmes, like the Conditional Cash Transfer and School Feeding Programme, and ushered in road and rail revolution that is still bearing fruit.

"Programmes such as the Anchor Borrowers Scheme directly impacted on food security.

"You taught us to produce what we eat and eat what we produce. You brought dignity to governance and deepened the progressive ethos of our party," he said.

Mr Uzodinma said that today, APC was being renewed and repositioned under M Buhari's worthy successor, Mr Tinubu.

He described Mr Tinubu's leadership as bold, reform-driven and unshakably committed to progress.

The governor said that the former president's public endorsement of Mr Tinubu in his recent birthday message was a powerful symbol of continuity and humility.

"Your Excellency, today we honour you, not just for your past service but for the enduring values you represent.

"We ask you to continue to support and guide us as we take the next steps to deepen progressive politics across the nation, and ensure that APC continues to be in power for a more prosperous Nigeria," Mr Uzodinma said.