Nigeria: Delineation - INEC Yet to Take Final Decision On Warri Federal Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said it was yet to take a final decision on the proposed delineation of Wards in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Federal Constituency as ordered by the Supreme Court judgement of 2nd December 2022.

Describing contrary narratives as misleading, INEC counselled against disruption of the peace by vested interests.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun, disclosed the development in a statement in Abuja.

He said following the Supreme Court judgement, the Commission embarked on extensive consultations from February 2023 to July 2024 involving all critical stakeholders, followed by fieldwork in all the communities in the three local government areas culminating in the production of a draft report.

According to him, the Commission held further consultations with stakeholders in Warri last Friday, where copies of the draft report were presented to the representatives of each of the parties connected with the issue.

He said the purpose was to give them the opportunity to raise any concerns they might have.

"The overall objective was to arrive at an amicable agreement endorsed by all the parties involved.

"Therefore, contrary to the speculations making the rounds, the Commission is yet to take a final decision on the delineation of Wards in the Warri Federal Constituency.

"We urge representatives of the various stakeholders to submit their observations on the draft report, which will serve as the basis for further engagement on the matter.

"Meanwhile, we appeal to all stakeholders in the constituency to refrain from engaging in any activity that could threaten the peace and security of the area. The Commission will continue to operate based on fairness, equity, the rule of law and in full consultation with all stakeholders," he added.