Gambia/Uganda: Baby Scorpions Ready for Uganda in Saturday's World Cup Play-Offs

9 April 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

The head coach of The Gambia's Baby Scorpions Yahya Manneh has mentioned his-led team's readiness to secure one of the remaining two spots for African teams in this year's FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Even with Tunisia booting them out of the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Monday night with a 2-1 defeat, the Baby Scorpions are among the four best third-placed finishers in the group stage. They are now pitted against Uganda for the play-offs this Saturday at the El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco.

Coach Manneh said during Monday's post-match press conference that the focus is now against Uganda after accepting the loss in good faith.

"We have to take it in faith and move on, because this result can't take us down. We have another target to work on, that's going to be the World Cup. So we're going to play against Uganda," he said.

The Monday encounter was decided by fine margins and the Gambian tactician said they failed to capitalise on their chances unlike their opponents who made theirs count. When quizzed about his take on the penalty awarded to Tunisia following a lengthy VAR review, Manneh Okayed the decision saying they don't "have anything to go against that". He instead took full responsibility for defeat while noting that the players are kids who need mentoring at this stage of their careers.

"We cannot put these kids under pressure...We only have to show them where they need to improve on.

"Setbacks are bound to happen in life, even in football. But again, the comebacks to me are much greater than any other thing. So we will have to go back to the hotel and be able to create a very conducive environment for them.

"So we will talk to them, consult them as much as we can. Give them hope that there is still another chance to go on. So when they realise that, I think it's going to be a good environment for them, they're going to step up and we're going to play against Uganda," he explained.

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.