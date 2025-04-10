Gambia: Mbolo Association Questioned Over EU-Funded Project With Banjul City Council

The founders of Mbolo Association, Malang Sambou and Silvia Leopard, have appeared before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry to answer questions about a disputed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Banjul City Council (BCC) and Belgium's Ostend City Council, under an EU-funded project meant to support sustainable development initiatives.

The MoU, intended to support the replication of Mbolo's solar multifunctional platform in Banjul and enhance local waste management, was valued at over D3.4 million. But Sambou testified that only 50 percent of that amount was disbursed before the agreement was terminated in March 2024, citing "time and financial constraints." He told the commission that the unspent funds were later refunded.

Sambou recalled that the project began after a 2022 technical visit by BCC officials to Mbolo's base in Tujereng. "They expressed interest in having something similar in Banjul," he said. "They returned with a team from Ostend and proposed a partnership."

Sambou submitted payment vouchers and a copy of the MoU to the commission, which noted the document was unsigned and instructed him to produce a signed version.

The project was to include training in solar energy and welding, as well as equipment delivery--freezers, fridges, dryers--to help set up small businesses. However, Sambou acknowledged that no feasibility report was prepared to justify the D3.4 million figure, saying it was determined through technical discussions and site visits.

Co-founder Silvia Leopard testified that the delay in renovating Crab Island, where the project was to be implemented, hindered their work. When asked about procurement procedures, Leopard stated that they followed Mbolo's internal manual, which she claimed aligned with EU and GPPA regulations.

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez challenged that claim. "The MoU says GPPA regulations are to be followed, in addition to EU rules--not replaced by them," Gomez said. Leopard admitted they did not submit procurement documentation to the GPPA and sometimes relied on single-sourcing when items were unavailable in the local market.

"We followed international procurement standards," Leopard insisted, "but we did not file with GPPA."

The inquiry is part of a broader investigation into financial and administrative dealings within local government institutions.

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!