Liberia: Grand Kru Technical College Gets New President

10 April 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark Neywon Mengonfia

Some citizens of Grand Kru County have congratulated Assistant Prof. Sarwee Joe Wia Faeflen, BSc, MSc, Ph.D on his appointment as President of the Grand Kru Technical College in Barclayville City by Joseph N. Boakai.

The citizens said having being vetted through a competitive process and emerged as the most suitable candidate for the prestigious post to lead the institution, they have no doubt that his qualification, experience, competency and output are assets to Grand Kru Technical College.

Among his qualifications, Assistant Prof. Sarwee Joe WiaFaeflen holds a Bachelor's degree in Zoology, 2001, University of Liberia; MSc in Environmental Science, 2013, Southwest University, China and Ph.D. in Soil Science, 2016, Southwest University, China.

