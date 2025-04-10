Liberia: ANC Youth Secretary General Unveils Grassroots-Driven Reform Agenda

Monrovia — Alieu Kiadii, Secretary General of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Youth Congress, has announced a bold reform agenda aimed at repositioning the youth wing of the party as a central force in Liberia's political transformation.

Watson Richard, contributing writer

In an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa, Kiadii emphasized that the youth of the ANC are no longer content with a passive role. Instead, they are prepared to take leadership into their own hands, both within the party and across Liberia's political landscape.

"There are too many defining moments. We, the young people of the ANC, have decided to take responsibility for leadership in the party. If this country is to change, the youth, especially from the ANC, must drive that change," Kiadii stated.

Following the party's dismal performance in the recent elections, Kiadii said the youth leadership undertook a period of deep reflection. Through a series of internal meetings and consultations with county and district leaders, they resolved to be more proactive in shaping the ANC's direction and messaging.

"We had many reflections and meetings, pondering over what went wrong and what we must do to move forward," he said.

He emphasized that while ANC political leader Alexander B. Cummings remains a strong figurehead, it is crucial that young people also take the lead in explaining the party's vision, especially to Liberia's youth-majority population.

"Young people will no longer sit back and let only national executives and older folks explain our vision. We must carry our message directly to our peers," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To that end, the ANC Youth Congress is preparing for a National Youth Action Retreat, which will bring together young party leaders from across Liberia. The goal, Kiadii explained, is to design tangible strategies that translate the ANC's broader political agenda into grassroots-level impact.

"We're not just going to talk about problems; we're going to develop solutions," he said. "The outcomes of the retreat will guide our public engagement and policy advocacy going forward."

The youth wing's new strategy will include a renewed focus on grassroots outreach, enhanced media visibility, and greater emphasis on the party's economic development agenda. Kiadii acknowledged past weaknesses in public relations, noting that misinformation and media attacks had hindered the ANC's ability to clearly communicate with the public.

"We haven't been present in the media space as we should have been," he admitted. "Some media institutions twisted our message and demonized our political leader. Going forward, we will be more visible and proactive in the media."

Kiadii also stressed that the ANC Youth Congress aims to be a vehicle for real reform, not just criticism. The youth leadership plans to present realistic and actionable ideas that can reshape Liberia's political, economic, and infrastructural future.

"We've examined our previous mistakes and are determined not to repeat them," he said. "Grassroots engagement will be at the heart of everything we do."