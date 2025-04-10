Liberia: Lima Commissioner Graces Grand Christening of 'Sea Admiral Monrovia' Vessel in South Korea

Busan — Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), joined maritime industry leaders in Busan, South Korea, to commemorate the naming of Sea Admiral Monrovia-- the latest tanker commissioned by the Greece-based J. Laliotis Maritime Group.

The ceremony, held at the K Shipbuilding Yard, marked the official christening of the 49,650-deadweight-ton (DWT) vessel, designated Hull No. S1952.

The Sea Admiral Monrovia, a versatile crude or product oil and chemical tanker, is the newest addition to the J. Laliotis fleet operating under Liberia's registry -- the world's largest open ship registry.

Addressing dignitaries and shipping executives at the event, Commissioner Lighe highlighted the strategic relationship between the Liberian Registry and one of its most valued clients.

"Today is not merely about the christening of a vessel; it symbolizes the enduring strength and continued growth of the partnership between our two institutions," he said.

The Commissioner added: "The J. Laliotis Group's commitment to operating a robust fleet under the Liberian flag is a testament to our shared dedication to global maritime safety, innovation, and environmental sustainability."

The J. Laliotis Maritime Group, a longstanding Greek shipping powerhouse, has played a key role in Liberia's shipping success story, with vessels sailing under the Liberian flag for decades. The latest addition to their fleet reflects both the group's forward-thinking investment strategy and the resilience of Liberia's maritime administration.

Cllr. Lighe praised the company's pursuit of modern tonnage and its focus on acquiring both newbuildings and high-performing second-hand vessels.

"This kind of foresight advances not only your commercial competitiveness but also the mission we share -- creating a sustainable, safe, and economically impactful maritime industry," he noted.

Symbolism also resonated strongly in the vessel's chosen name. "Admirals lead with vision and courage," Cllr. Lighe, added. "May Sea Admiral Monrovia embody these traits as she sails the seas of global commerce, bringing prosperity and returning her crew home safely."

As the global shipping industry continues to navigate a complex landscape shaped by climate imperatives, economic pressures, and geopolitical shifts, the Liberia Maritime Authority continues to reaffirm its role as a cornerstone of a reliable registry and international cooperation.

The christening of Sea Admiral Monrovia underscores not just the expansion of a fleet, but the deepening of cross-continental alliances -- a signal that Liberia remains a trusted partner in steering global trade toward a sustainable future.