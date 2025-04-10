Liberia: Sirius Eyes Third Win As Liberia Kickball League Resumes Today

Monrovia — The Liberia Kickball Federation National League continues today, Thursday, April 10, 2025, with key second division clashes lined up at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

According to the official fixture, ECCLIATES will go head-to-head with Blue Angels in the opening match, followed by Sirius locking horns with LEEA in what promises to be an intense showdown to close the day.

Sirius enters the encounter with growing momentum after a dominant 12-3 home run victory over United Girls last weekend. That result marked Sirius' second win in five matches, bringing their tally to seven points--two wins, one draw, and two losses.

Despite a mixed start to the season, Sirius Kickball head coach Prince E. Russ remains optimistic. Speaking to FrontPage Africa's sports desk, Russ expressed confidence in his team's ability to carry the winning momentum forward.

"We are motivated by our last game against United Girls," Coach Russ said. "I'm calling on my players to try their best to win at least three of the five games we still have to play. That mission begins with Thompson Girls this Thursday."

Elsewhere in last weekend's second division action, United Sisters suffered a heavy 10-0 defeat to Watanga Girls.

In the first division, Mighty Supreme edged Barnesville Super Star (BSS) 1-0 in a tightly contested match. Girls of Zion impressed with a 5-0 win over United Angels, while GISA secured a 4-2 victory against Aries.