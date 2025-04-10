Liberia: Former Liberia Chess Federation President Alleges Financial Mismanagement Under Current Leadership

Congo Town — Former President of the Liberia Chess Federation (LCF), William T. Thompson, has accused the federation's current president, Thomas Karyah, of misappropriating funds and failing to uphold transparency and accountability in managing the institution's affairs.

Thompson, who led the LCF from 2018 to 2022, blamed Karyah for Liberia's non-participation in the ongoing zonal tournament, the absence of a national championship, and failure to convene a general assembly, all of which he says reflect a breakdown in governance and planning.

"There has been no comprehensive financial report provided to stakeholders," Thompson said. "This raises serious questions about transparency and accountability in the management of funds, including transfers from the Government of Liberia and other partners."

He called for an independent audit and immediate public disclosure of the federation's financial records, noting that despite receiving funds, the LCF still owes both local and international debts, which he says are undermining the credibility of the federation and limiting international participation.

Thompson touted his achievements while in office, including securing the federation's headquarters, leading Liberia to its first Chess Olympiad in Georgia, hosting the African Juniors Tournament, and launching the "Liberia Chess in Schools" initiative. He criticized Karyah for failing to maintain these initiatives and for taking unilateral actions that risk tarnishing the LCF's reputation.

He also stressed that the absence of a national championship since 2023 and the failure to hold general assemblies have stifled democratic processes and hindered talent development in the sport.

"We must prioritize convening a general assembly and develop a strategic work plan," Thompson said. "The current lack of direction and planning is hurting chess in Liberia."

In response to the allegations, Karyah dismissed Thompson's claims, stating he would not "give credence to people who are trying to suppress the truth."

"There are two worlds: the world of chess that is ongoing in Liberia, and the one that Thompson is talking about," Karyah told FrontPage Africa. "Realistically, I do not want to give credence to people who are trying to distort the reality of the federation."

He added that the LCF has already released its calendar for the upcoming national championship and remains focused on developing young chess players across the country.

Despite Karyah's rebuttal, Thompson insists that urgent reforms--starting with a financial audit, a general assembly, and a strategic work plan--are needed to restore credibility and chart a new course for the federation.