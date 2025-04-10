Nigeria: NDLEA Seizes Drugs, Arrests 112 Suspects in Ebonyi

An official said the arrests and seizures occurred across various locations in Ebonyi between January and March 2025.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ebonyi Command, says it seized 55.947 kilogrammes of illicit substances and arrested 112 suspects in early 2025.

The State Commander, Peter Ogar, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

He explained that the arrests and seizures occurred across various locations in Ebonyi between January and March 2025.

According to him, the command also counselled 59 suspects-- 45 males and 14 females -- aged between 21 and 76.

"In total, we arrested 112 suspects, comprising 85 males and 27 females, aged between 16 and 76," Mr Ogar said.

He said the arrests included drug users, traffickers and dealers.

He listed the seized drugs as 43.582kg of Cannabis Sativa and 0.004kg of Tramadol tablets.

He also mentioned 0.400kg of tramadol 100mg (1,189 capsules) and 0.207kg of diazepam (988 tablets).

"Others include 11.2kg of monkey tail, 0.054kg of methamphetamine, and 0.020kg of bromazepam (46 tablets)," he added.

He said 0.244kg of pentazocine (84 ampoules) and 0.014kg of heroin were also recovered during the operations.

The seized drugs weighed 55.947 kilogrammes, including other assorted psychotropic substances.

Mr Ogar said four people were convicted within the period under review.

He also said the command arrested a suspect with a locally made pistol during a raid.

"The suspect was handed over to the police for appropriate investigation and further action," he said.

Mr Ogar reaffirmed the command's commitment to combating drug abuse in Ebonyi.

He called for stronger support from stakeholders to help reduce drug-related activities across the state.

Mr Ogar said the command had organised several workshops and campaigns in all the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi targeting young people and secondary school students.