Nigeria: NPFL - Lobi Stars' Winless Streak Stretches to 13 Games After Dramatic Draw With Remo Stars

9 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Lobi Stars' struggles in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season worsened after they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with league leaders Remo Stars on Wednesday.

The result extends their winless run in 2025 to 13 matches (D5, L8), leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table with just 25 points.

Missed opportunity for Lobi

The Benue State team looked set to finally break their dismal streak after first-half goals from Johnmark Aule (35') and Onyekachi Okafor's penalty (42') gave them a commanding lead.

However, their defensive frailties resurfaced in the second half as Remo Stars fought back with goals from Haruna Hadi (56') and Joseph Abah (70') to salvage a point.

Lobi Stars have now failed to win any of their last 13 league matches--a run stretching back to December 2024.

Their inability to hold onto leads has been a recurring theme, with this being the third time in 2025 they have dropped points from a winning position.

Relegation looms

With just six matches remaining, Lobi Stars are 14 points adrift of safety and appear destined for relegation unless they can pull off a miraculous turnaround.

Their next fixture--against, Kano Pillars--could be decisive, but their form offers little hope.

Remo Stars march on

For Remo Stars, the comeback reinforces their title credentials. They remain top with 61 points, six clear of Rivers United, and showed the resilience of champions by fighting back despite being outplayed for large parts of the game.

What's next?

Lobi Stars must regroup quickly, but with confidence at rock bottom, their survival hopes fade with each passing match.

Meanwhile, Matchday 31 sees high-flying Ikorodu City take on Katsina United in another crucial battle at they continue their chase for a continental ticket.

