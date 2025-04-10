Liberia: Street Children Project Gains Momentum

The Government's initiative to address street children's vulnerabilities has gained momentum, marking a significant milestone celebrated by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) with a dedicatory event today, April 10.

The ceremony, which is set to take place in Zone 4 (one of the 4 zones the project is being implemented), in Gardnerville along Japanese Freeway, is a symbolic occasion to celebrate the achievements of the project thus far.

It involves the active engagement of schools, students, and caregivers who have contributed to the success of the project, Alex Devine, Project Lead, said in a statement this week.

Key highlights of the dedicatory event include the distribution of school kits and food packages to students and caregivers, acknowledgment of the Government's commitment to supporting academic enrollment and livelihood opportunities, and recognition of partners who have played a crucial role in the program's achievements.

The ceremony will feature participation from 15 schools (12 private and 3 public), 373 students, and 263 caregivers, showcasing the tangible success of the program.

"Highlights of the day include distribution of school kits provided by Save The Children to enrolled students, and the provision of food packages, rice, oil, milk, etc., items Provided by the Chinese Embassy for caregivers," the statement noted. "The acknowledgment of GoL's commitment to fulfilling academic enrollment facilitation costs, which cover school fees, uniforms, and shoes for the second semester and small business grants to caregivers, will also be highlighted."

The initial phase of the project, launched in August 2024, has demonstrated profound impacts in addressing the urgent needs of children living in street situations and their caregivers.

During the initial six months of the twelve-month pilot phase, the project aimed to reach and support 7,689 children and 1,920 caregivers. So far, substantial progress has been made, with 5,465 children living in street situations identified, documented, and successfully reunited with caregivers due to the dedicated efforts of the MGCSP and its partners.

By focusing on academic enrollment, family strengthening, livelihood support, and business grants, the project has made significant progress in supporting former street children and enhancing caregivers' abilities to provide stable homes.

The project's intervention strategy was divided into three key areas: Academic Enrollment: Providing former street children the opportunity to transition from the streets to classrooms; Family Strengthening and Livelihood Support: Empowering caregivers with essential resources and programs, and One-off Business Grants: Offering financial support to enhance caregivers' ability to provide for children under their care.

The success of this pilot phase is attributed to the collaboration and support from various partners, including UNICEF, Save the Children, the Chinese Embassy, GiveDirectly, Street Child of Liberia, SOS Children Villages Liberia, and direct funding from the Government of Liberia.

702 former street children were enrolled in 19 public schools during the first semester (2024/2025) with support from Street Child of Liberia. An additional 682 former street children were enrolled in 46 schools (17 public and 29 private) across four zones in Monrovia and its suburbs during the (2024/2025) second semester.

This effort is being funded by a US$44,980 academic enrollment package provided under GoL's US$300,000 allotment through MGCSP.

In total, 1,384 former street children are currently receiving formal education, opening doors to opportunities they deserve.

These collaborative efforts have paved the way for further initiatives to reach additional street children and caregivers in regions beyond Monrovia. The commitment to creating a safe and nurturing environment for all children remains at the forefront of the project's objectives, with a collective vision to ensure access to education, care, and opportunities for every child in Liberia.

Moving forward, the journey toward eradicating street children's vulnerabilities is ongoing and evolving.

By 2026, the project will expand its scope to address these challenges and reach additional street children and their associated caregivers in the next three most affected counties apart from Montserrado: Nimba, Bassa, and Bong. This targeted expansion represents GOL and partners' commitment to scaling up the initiative and ensuring that no child is left behind.

The Government of Liberia, in partnership with stakeholders and the Liberian people, remains unwavering in its dedication to creating safe, nurturing environments for every child. Through collective action, the vision of a Liberia where all children have access to education, love, and opportunity is well within reach.

The next phase of this transformative project will build on the momentum of these foundational efforts, striving to overcome challenges and secure sustainable progress.

The continuous effort to expand the project's reach and address challenges signifies a shared dedication to achieving sustainable progress and brighter futures for Liberia's children.