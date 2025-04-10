Liberia: Nimba By-Election Campaign Heats Up

The Nimba Senatorial By-Election campaign is intensifying, with Rep. Samuel G. Kogar and former Nimba Superintendent Edith Gongloe-Weh closely matched in urban areas based on recent opinion polls.

A survey conducted by this paper puts Kogar in the lead, followed by Madam Gongloe Weh.

County Inspector Mark Gblinwon ranks third, with Cllr. Garrison D. Yealue also making strides in certain areas, particularly around the Twah River District. Candidates like former representative Mantinokay Tingban, Wonokay Farngalo, and George Gunpul are actively campaigning, with Tingban's supporters visible on social media.

The candidates are prioritizing votes-rich districts like Gbehlay Statutory District, with past election outcomes influencing campaign strategies.

Notable alliances and support from various political figures are impacting the dynamics of the election, with Rep. Kogar has an established base in some electoral districts.

The candidates are basically campaigning in the votes-rich district, like Gbehlay Statutory District, which had about 71,000 votes and comprises two electoral districts -- district #3, 39,325 votes and District #4, 35,350 votes, according to the 2023 voter roll. Yarmin Administrative District also form part of District #3, making one constituency.

In past senatorial elections, which Madam Gongloe Weh, she lost massively in the areas bordering, including districts 4 and 5, causing her to lose.

The upcoming by-election holds significance, especially with different tribes traditionally sharing the senatorial positions in Nimba. The absence of election violence has been noted, although a recent video alleging campaign obstruction in Gborplay created some buzz.

Efforts to confirm and address the incident with relevant authorities and the candidates' camps are ongoing to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Rep. Kogar is already rooted in Electoral District #5, and a portion of Twah River as a representative for the constituency.

Both Nimba Districts #1 & #2 have about 74,699, these districts comprising Ganta and Sanniquellie and it is believed to be ground for everybody because of its diverse background of people.

It is also a battleground zone for campaigning, most of the politicians or candidates preferred to conclude their campaign activities in these areas.

In the 2020 Special Senatorial Election, Edith made significant gains in these two districts and fell to Jeremiah Koung in the rural districts.

This election is very crucial for Edith, because most of the lawmakers and Vice President of Liberia Hon. Jeremiah Kpan Koung is supporting the senatorial bid of Representative Samuel G. Kogar, who is traditionally known to be next to kin, because he is the cousin to the fallen Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

Mark Gblinwon, with the backing from former Liberia Football Association boss and now Representative of District #7, Musa Billy is touring the central belt with campaigning.

Traditionally in Nimba County, the senatorial positions have always been divided among the two major tribes of Nimba (Dan & Mano), so many believed that since the current senator is a Mano man then this chance should be given to Dan or Gio man.

The by-election will determine the replacement for the late Senator Prince Johnson, with many politicians pledging their support to Rep. Kogar.

Some lawmakers believe the senatorial seat should be divided among the major tribes in Nimba, while others argue that voters should have the freedom to choose without external influence.

"Nimba County has five tribes and anyone from any of these tribes can become senator," said one Karyea.

In the ongoing campaign, there have been no incidents of election violence, but late on Sunday, April 6, 2025, a video believed to have come from the camp of Edith Gongloe Weh surfaced on the social media accusing Kogar' supporters of obstructing their campaign in Gborplay.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The video went viral with many creating why this should be so, but this paper contacted the Nimba Police Commander. ACP Larmie Mendin whether any report of such have reached his office, he declined, saying he only saw it on the social media and making a follow up.

The contacted NEC local office via mobile phone and later text message, the Upper Nimba Magistrate Milton Paye said he was in meeting with political parties and candidates, but didn't respond to text message up to press time.

All efforts by the Daily Observer to contact Madam Edith Weh to confirm the incident could not materialize as her phone rang endlessly, neither did she respond to text message inquiry.

However, some viewers around the street corners in Ganta believed that the video is a propaganda to show that those within district 4 did not love her.