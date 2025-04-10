Nigeria: Verydarkman - 'Be Fair With Abike-Dabiri, She's Done a Lot to Curb Human Trafficking'

Following the backlash directed at Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), over the increasing number of Nigerians stranded in foreign countries, Advocate Against Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation and Cameroon based publisher, Ismaila Adegbola has opens up on why Social Media activists VeryDarkman needs to be fair with NIDCOM chairperson due to her unwavering commitment to curb human trafficking' across the globe.

The argument has ignited a wave of debates online about who truly holds responsibility for ensuring the safety and return of Nigerians stuck abroad.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa has replied controversial activist, VeryDarkMan.

Verydarkman had given her one week ultimatum to rescue children allegedly trafficked to Ivory Coast as "misinformed and ignorant".

Adegbola urges VDM to be fair enough with the roles Abike has been playing in favour of Nigerians in diaspora and her commitment to eradicate human trafficking in many countries.

He said: "Let's focus on solutions, not blame, it is responsibilities of everybody to come out in unity in the fight against human trafficking," said Adegbola.

"It is truly disheartening to witness the recent confrontation between social media activist Verydarkman and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), especially on an issue as sensitive and heartbreaking as human and child trafficking in Côte d'Ivoire."

"Last year, I embarked on an investigative mission to Côte d'Ivoire to document the harsh realities faced by many of our children and young girls trapped in modern slavery. What I encountered was devastating, and I believe this issue demands more than outrage -- it requires strategic action, unity, and compassion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"While Verydarkman may be passionate about justice, I must strongly caution against the tone and words used towards Hon. Abike Dabiri. From my experience, she has shown consistent concern for the welfare of Nigerians abroad. I vividly remember her swift and emotional response when I notified her office about the crisis in Côte d'Ivoire. She was deeply saddened and encouraged me to engage NAPTIP for further intervention. Though my repeated visits to NAPTIP were fruitless -- a matter that must be addressed within that agency -- it would be unfair to place the blame solely on her.

"I must also commend the Nigerian community and the Nigerian embassy in Côte d'Ivoire for their resilience and efforts so far in tackling this issue. They have shown leadership, compassion, and commitment in the face of a difficult situation.

"Let us remember: this is not a fight for one person or agency alone. This is our collective responsibility. It is time to channel our energies into meaningful partnerships. We must raise awareness, empower vulnerable communities, and demand reform at all institutional levels."