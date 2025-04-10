Liberia: Gongloe-Weh's Campaign Halted By Violent Crowd As CDC Decries Attack On Female Candidate Ahead of Nimba By-Election

Gborplay — Edith Gongloe-Weh, a female senatorial candidate in the upcoming April 22, 2025, Nimba County by-election, narrowly escaped an attack in Gborplay, District 4, while campaigning to engage voters.

Reports indicate that Gongloe-Weh and her supporters were confronted by an angry crowd believed to be affiliated with rival candidate Rep. Samuel G. Kogar.

Eyewitnesses told FrontPageAfrica that Gongloe-Weh, the former Superintendent of Nimba County, entered Gborplay to rally support for her candidacy to replace the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson. However, her campaign was abruptly interrupted as an agitated crowd prevented her from speaking to citizens.

The situation escalated, forcing Gongloe-Weh and her team to leave the town for their safety.

A video shared on social media showed a group of young men in Gborplay angrily confronting the candidate, with some of them using force to stop her from campaigning. The reasons behind the aggressive actions remain unclear, but tensions are reportedly high ahead of the by-election.

In response to the incident, Upper Nimba election magistrate Milton Paye convened a meeting with all senatorial candidates, urging them to engage in peaceful campaigning and avoid activities that could threaten the peace of the county. The candidates reportedly pledged to refrain from violent actions in the lead-up to the election.

No arrests have been made, and local authorities have yet to comment on the attack or take action against those responsible for disrupting Gongloe-Weh's campaign.

The attack has drawn further attention to growing political tensions in Nimba County, with concerns about the safety of candidates and the potential for more violence as the election approaches.

The opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has condemned the attack on Gongloe-Weh, calling it a direct assault on the democratic rights of the people of Nimba County and an attack on women's political participation in Liberia.

A statement from CDC Chairman Atty. Janga A. Kowo described the reported actions of Rep. Samuel Kogar's supporters, and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung's tacit endorsement of such violence, as part of a broader pattern of divisive and violent tactics in the region.

"We will not tolerate such violence or intimidation during the electoral process," said Kowo. "This attack on Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh is an attack on democracy itself, and we urge the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) to investigate the incident and hold the perpetrators accountable."

The CDC also called on international bodies, including ECOWAS, the African Union, and other diplomatic organizations, to take appropriate action in response to the violence.

FrontPageAfrica tried to reach Rep. Kogar for comment, but his phone rang without response.

As the Nimba County by-election approaches, the CDC has called for a peaceful, free, and fair electoral process, urging all political actors to work together to promote a democratic environment. The party also expressed solidarity with Gongloe-Weh and voters in Nimba County, emphasizing that their voices must be heard and respected.