Liberia: Senator Amara Konneh Calls for Multidimensional Approach in Anti-Corruption Fight At Global Forum

Washington DC — At the Partnerships for Anticorruption Global Forum held in Washington, DC on April 8-9, 2025, Senator Amara Konneh, Chairman of the Public Accounts and Audits Committee of the Liberian Senate, delivered an impassioned address that underscored the critical role of elected and public officials in the fight against corruption.

A Framework Built on Three Pillars

Speaking at the event, Senator Konneh outlined a comprehensive organizational analysis framework that examines institutions through three key lenses: Strategic or Structural, Political and Cultural Lens.

Strategic or Structural Lens

The Senator described this perspective as an examination of the formal legal and organizational architecture--lawmaking functions, investigation processes, prosecution mechanisms, and the allocation of human and financial resources. He likened these systems to intricate machines that, while technically sound, are only as effective as the individuals operating them.

Political Lens

Focusing on the underlying power dynamics, Senator Konneh detailed how political maneuvering often perpetuates corruption. He criticized the tendency among some legislatures to devolve into "rubber stamps" due to internal alliances aimed at currying favor with the executive. The Senator also lamented instances where legislators, instead of upholding integrity, have nominated proxies for executive positions, thereby undermining efforts to establish accountable governance.

Cultural Lens

The Senator emphasized that the shared values, norms, and belief systems within an organization or society can significantly impact anti-corruption efforts. Using recent local issues such as the Margibi drugs case as an example, he illustrated how entrenched cultural perceptions and tribal alliances can erode political will and compromise structural reforms.

Calls for High-Level Political Will and Cultural Change

Central to his message was the assertion that political will must emanate from the highest levels of leadership, with presidents and prime ministers setting the tone for accountability and integrity. "We need not only robust legislative oversight but a paradigm shift in how our leaders approach the fight against corruption," Senator Konneh stated. He urged that genuine political will and cultural transformation are indispensable for overcoming the challenges posed by rent-seeking behaviors and entrenched patronage networks.

A Vision for Post-Conflict Progress

Senator Konneh pointed out that for post-conflict nations like Liberia, the Parliament can serve as a beacon of hope--a unifying institution committed to fostering democratic values, enhancing living standards, and establishing transparent governance. He stressed that while technical and legislative tools are critical, they must be effectively deployed within a context of strong political dynamics and cultural support for reform.

Reflecting on his unique career trajectory, Senator Konneh acknowledged his prior experience as both Minister of Finance and a World Bank staff member, noting the familiarity he felt with the building and the faces at the Forum. Expressing gratitude, he thanked the Integrity Vice Presidency of the World Bank Group for extending the invitation and sponsoring his trip, remarking that such platforms enable a rich exchange of ideas and best practices among global leaders in the fight against corruption.

Looking Forward

In closing, the Gbarpolu County Senator stressed the necessity of collective action by highlighting that sustainable change hinges on collaboration among democratic institutions, citizens, civil society, and the media. His presentation served not only as a critique of existing failures within legislative oversight but also as a clarion call for reform--one that demands both the recalibration of political practices and a widespread cultural shift.

The 2025 Global forum which focused on the importance of partnerships in collectively advancing the fight against corruption. The event featured panel discussions on critical topics such as accountability, institutions and the rule of law, beneficial ownership transparency and fighting illicit financial flows, procurement systems and private partnerships, and data, technology, and climate change.

Observers say Senator Konneh's comprehensive analysis at the Global Forum reinforces the notion that combating corruption is a multidimensional challenge, requiring both the structural precision of technocratic processes and the ethical fortitude to resist political expediency. His remarks have sparked a renewed discussion among policymakers and stakeholders on the urgent need for reform that truly empowers institutions to serve the public interest.