Liberia: Senator Augustine Chea Urges Supreme Court Not to Yield to President Boakai's Alleged Interference in Speaker Koffa's Bill of Information Case

Monrovia — Senator Augustine Chea, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims, and Petition, has denounced what he describes as an obstruction of justice and interference in the judiciary, following reports that President Joseph Boakai requested a delay in the Supreme Court's ruling on a Bill of Information filed by Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa.

Senator Chea, who represents Sinoe County in the 55th National Legislature, expressed concern that the reported request from President Boakai undermines the separation of powers outlined in the 1986 Liberian Constitution.

The Bill of Information filed by embattled Speaker Koffa seeks clarification from the Supreme Court on the legitimacy of actions by the majority bloc in the House of Representatives to unseat him -- a move he deems unconstitutional.

Reports suggest that President Boakai has urged the Supreme Court to delay its ruling on the matter, which was anticipated to be handed down on April 9, 2025. However, no decision was made on the expected date, further fueling speculation about the President's influence over the judiciary. This intervention coincides with ongoing negotiations between the minority and majority factions in the House of Representatives.

In a statement issued from Monrovia, Senator Chea expressed alarm, labeling the President's reported actions as a violation of the Constitution.

"If what I'm hearing is true, that the President has asked the Supreme Court to postpone or defer its ruling, then that is a serious violation of the Constitution," said Chea. "This is interference with the Judiciary, and it amounts to an obstruction of justice."

Chea emphasized that the coordination of Liberia's three branches of government, as outlined in the Constitution, does not include such interference. He clarified that consultation is a standard process but should never extend to influencing the judiciary's independence.

The senator also highlighted that the President's alleged request for a two-week delay, intended to resolve the leadership conflict in the House, represents an encroachment on the Court's authority.

He strongly opposed any such action, warning that it would erode the independence of the judiciary.

Chea underscored the importance of the Supreme Court maintaining its autonomy and not yielding to any political pressure. He stated, "If the Supreme Court allows this to happen, it would mark the beginning of the end for the independence of the judiciary in Liberia, and the country cannot afford such consequences."

Referring to the ongoing conflict within the House of Representatives, Chea also rejected claims that the crisis was purely a political matter. He reiterated that, while electing or removing a Speaker is political, the process itself is governed by legal frameworks. "As the Chief Justice stated, 'How they elect and remove that person is a legal matter because that is within the ambit of the Constitution,"' said Chea.

The senator reminded the public that Liberia is a nation of law, not of men, and that the Constitution provides clear guidelines for how a Speaker is chosen or removed. Chea cited Articles 65 and 66 of the Constitution, which establish the Supreme Court as the final authority on constitutional issues and ensure that its judgments are final and binding.

Senator Chea called for a strong reaffirmation of the judiciary's independence and cautioned against any actions that would compromise the legal processes in Liberia.