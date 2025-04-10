Nigeria: Fenerbahce Offer Osayi-Samuel New, Improved Contract

*Osimhen's condition of Champions League action knocks off Man Utd bid

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are to put forward a new and improved offer to Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel.

According to leading Turkish publication, Milliyet, Osayi-Samuel has demanded for an improvement on the previous offers by Fenerbache.

It was reported that the previous offers were considered low by the player, who is now more positive of prolonging his stay in Istanbul.

This summer his contract with Fenerbache will run out and so he could leave on the free unless he has agreed a new deal.

Osayi-Samuel's Super Eagles teammate, Victor Osimhen, has also given two major conditions concerning his transfer in the summer.

The 26-year-old striker is currently on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray, where he has thus far scored 28 goals and made five assists in 32 appearances.

Premier League top guns, from Manchester United to Chelsea, as well as Juventus in Italy and PSG of France are interested in signing him from Napoli when the transfer window reopens in June.

Napoli are against another loan transfer for Osimhen and plan to sell him to the highest bidders.

His release clause outside Italy is put at 75 Million Euros.

And now Turkish media have reported that the striker himself has put down two conditions for his next transfer.

Firstly, his next club must play in the UEFA Champions League.

Secondly, he will not take a pay cut.

He is currently on 12 Million Euros-a-year and that's the least he will accept, which means even the Premier League clubs with deep pockets may find it difficult to meet up.