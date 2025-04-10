Nigeria: Mart Networks Partners Infopercept On Cybersecurity Solutions

Mart Networks Group, a leading value-added distributor with presence in the Middle East and Africa, has announced a distribution partnership with Infopercept, a leading platform-led managed security services company.

Invinsense GSOS, a compliance platform, is meticulously designed to streamline the process of achieving various security compliance standards while optimizing efficiency. Comprising seven modules, it enables organizations to develop robust cybersecurity strategies, simplify compliance management, strengthen security protocols, mitigate risks, enhance cybersecurity awareness and readiness, and ensure regulatory adherence for protecting sensitive data.

CEO of Mart Networks Group, Moiz Maloo, said: "The increasing sophistication and volume of cyberattacks in Africa demand a comprehensive cybersecurity approach. Africa must now go beyond preventive security and detection and response by incorporating proactive strategies like Threat Exposure Management. Security compliance is another challenge for African organizations, and they need a platform-driven approach to achieve compliance holistically."

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, CEO of Infopercept, Jaydeep Ruparelia, said: "Since our inception, Infopercept has been committed to cybersecurity. For our expansion into Africa, we sought a distribution partner equally passionate about the field, and we found that in Mart Networks. Africa presents a unique landscape with a diverse range of organizations. On one end, there are cloud-native companies, while on the other, some organizations prefer to remain entirely on-premise, with many adopting a hybrid model."