Nigeria: Travel Agents Protest Cross-Border Trading, Blames It On Capital Flight

Travel agents, under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), have condemned cross-border trading of tickets, a situation whereby agencies outside the shores of the country purchased tickets for flights emanating from, or destined for, Nigeria at the expense of local operators.

The travel agents decried the situation because the forex Nigeria would have earned now went to other countries. They said such tickets seemed attractive because they could be cheaper than other categories of tickets, but when the traveller has issues, like skipping flight (no show), such ticket might not be renewed.

National President of NANTA, Yinka Folani, made the association's grouse known yesterday in Lagos during its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Folani disclosed that the organisation had reported five travel agencies, who were currently under investigation, to the federal government for engaging in cross-border trading on ticket sales. He lamented that NANTA had lost 40 per cent of its market to cross-border traders.

Folani also explained that another form of cross-border trade was when local travel agencies in Nigeria connived with foreign agents to engage in the unlawful act.

He stated, "Cross-border sales is a sin and disrespectful to our economy. Government has asked us to present the names of the culprits. We have five names that have been mentioned.

"The country is investigating them for money laundering. We will stop it. We should also stop buying from them."

He said the tickets sold by the cross-border traders were often cheaper, adding that NANTA is investigating how these agents from other countries get cheap tickets for the Nigerian market.

He said there was a need for the association to come together to build a robust constitution, engage in self-regulation, and submit to the advice from NANTA founders on how to tackle issues currently bedevilling the association.

Speaking on some of the achievements of NANTA, Folani said NANTA had shown good conduct, respect and knowledge, and had ensured that its point of sale did not shift. It had also distributed wealth and engaged in self-regulation, he said.

Folani added, "We made airlines confirm to us that they are principals to us and so the airlines should not be seen to be in competition with us. The airlines are very responsive to us. What we have done in the last six years is that we have set up committees and a key committee is the constitution review committee.

"The training committee is also doing very well. We are relaunching the ID cards and website today. We are also launching our NANTA mobile app."

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in his goodwill message, said the theme for this year's AGM, "Collective Prosperity Through Market Protection," is both timely and relevant, particularly, as Nigeria continued to navigate a rapidly evolving global travel landscape.

Keyamo said that underscored the importance of collaboration, regulation, and shared responsibility in safeguarding the integrity and sustainability of Nigeria's travel and tourism ecosystem.

The minister, who was represented by Director, Special Duties, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Henry Agbebire, reaffirmed the ministry's support for initiatives that promoted industry standards, protected legitimate market players, and enhanced customer confidence.

"We recognise the role of travel agencies as critical partners in the air travel value chain and remain committed to creating an enabling environment for your operations to thrive," he added.

During his keynote address, Founding Partner, Pinheiro LP, Kemi Pinheiro, said in the travel and tourism industry, where trust, service quality, and reliability were paramount, maintaining high standards of professional conduct was not just desirable but also indispensable.

Pinheiro said a comprehensive constitution must set out clear ethical standards and disciplinary procedures, adding that it becomes the moral compass that guides the conduct of members and reinforces industry confidence.

Pinheiro said, "This principle has helped uphold the integrity of the legal profession in Nigeria. Likewise, NANTA stands to benefit greatly by embedding and exacting professional standards within its own constitutional framework, thereby reinforcing its standing as a credible and principled industry body."