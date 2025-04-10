Nigeria: 2025 First Bi-Annual Naval Police Training Workshop Kicks Off in Lagos

The First Bi-Annual Naval Police Training Workshop commenced on Wednesday, 9 April 2025, at the Headquarters of the Western Naval Command (HQ WNC) in Apapa, Lagos.

The workshop, themed "Work Ethics and Professionalism for Enhanced Provost/Regulating Duties," aims to strengthen the skills and professionalism of naval police personnel.

The Special Guest of Honour, Chief of Administration, Rear Admiral GSM Aligwe, who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer of HQ WNC, Rear Admiral SD Ibrahim, opened the event with a speech underscoring the workshop's importance in improving the capacity of naval police officers.

"The primary objective of this workshop is to enhance participants' skills, knowledge, and attributes that are essential for conducting critical investigations and effectively managing crime scenes," Rear Admiral Ibrahim said.

"These qualities are indispensable in ensuring that we maintain the high standards of professionalism expected from naval police officers."

Rear Admiral Ibrahim also expressed his gratitude to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral El Ogalla, for his remarkable leadership and approval of the workshop. "We are grateful to Vice Admiral Ogalla for his continued support and for his vision in making initiatives like this possible," he added.

The Naval Provost Marshal, Commodore Nsikan Friday, addressed the participants, urging them to pay close attention to the presentations throughout the workshop.

He noted that the discussions would tackle highly relevant issues, stressing the importance of staying updated on contemporary policing challenges.

"I encourage all participants to take full advantage of the valuable insights and knowledge shared during this workshop," Commodore Friday remarked.

"These sessions are designed not only to improve your practical skills but also to reinforce the core values of ethics and professionalism in your day-to-day duties," he added.

The two-day workshop will feature expert-led sessions aimed at building a stronger, more efficient naval police force, capable of addressing the increasing complexity of modern security challenges.