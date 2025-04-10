Nigeria: Experts to Address Financial Inclusion Gap At Pafon 2.0 Forum

10 April 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Agnes Ekebuike

The second edition of Payments Forum Nigeria (PAFON 2.0) has been announced, as its organisers have unveiled a line-up of speakers that will address the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in addressing customers' experience gap in financial inclusion.

Featuring keynote presentation, fireside chat, panel discussion, networking opportunities, PAFON 2.0 is scheduled to hold April 10 at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

The event themed: "Bridging the Customer Experience Gap for Financial Inclusion Using AI," aims at enabling knowledge sharing on key industry insights, issues, amongst key stakeholders, with the objective of ensuring a collaborative and proactive approach to push for policies that enable growth, tackling/mitigating fraud and limiting occurrences and losses in the payment industry.

Chief Executive Officer, AfriGoPay Financial Services Limited, Mrs. Ebehijie Momoh will deliver the keynote address, while the guest speakers include: Chief Executive Officer, Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) Limited, Mrs. Uche Uzoebo; and Chief Executive Officer of PalmPay (Nigeria), Mr. Chika Nwosu.

There will be a fireside chat featuring, Chukwuemeka Enoch Mbaebie, the convener, Lagos Blockchain Week, among other speakers.

According to Co-convener, Payments Forum Nigeria, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, this year's theme, 'Bridging the Customer Experience Gap for Financial Inclusion Using AI', underscores the urgent need to safeguard digital transactions against emerging threats while ensuring seamless financial inclusion and innovation.

