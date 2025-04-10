Nigeria: 2 Killed in Fresh Attack By Suspected Herders

Armed men suspected to be marauding herdsmen have reportedly killed two farmers in separate attacks in communities of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered from a local source in the area who does not want his name in print that the two victims were murdered by the herdsmen along the road leading to the Council Headquarters.

According to him, "One of the victims was murdered on Wednesday at Atukpu village, a kilometre away from the headquarters, while the other victim was killed along the Naka-Adoka road on the same day.

"As I speak to you, the herders have taken over the Makurdi-Naka road, which is now deserted by motorists and commuters for fear of attacks, adding that the corpses of the two victims were recovered by motorcycle riders popularly called 'Okada.'

When contacted, the Council, Chairman Victor Ormin, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that one of the victims was killed on Taraku-Naka road while trying to get roofing materials for his house while the other one was murdered along the Adoka-Naka axis, adding that the killing is becoming a daily occurrence.,

While expressing concern over the unprovoked killings in the area by the marauding herdsmen, Ormin also lamented that, from the look of things, the current security deployed to the LG is overstretched, despite efforts by Governor Hyacinth Alia to stop insecurity.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, an attack and killings by the same herdsmen triggered a violent protest by angry youths in the area who set properties of prominent people in the region, including the local government secretariat and the palace of the paramount ruler in the area ablaze.

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, proved abortive as her number was said to be switched off.