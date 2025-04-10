Liberia: EPA Slaps Hongtu Mining With U.S.$40k Fine

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has imposed a hefty US$40,000 fine on Hongtu Mining Company for what it described as serious environmental violations in Mat House Town, Grand Bassa County. The decision followed a preliminary investigation by the EPA into reports of uncontrolled mining, river pollution, and community health risks.

Addressing the agency's Quarter One Press Conference in Monrovia, EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo confirmed that Hongtu Mining was operating without an environmental permit, had diverted the Shoni River, and left dangerous open pits unrehabilitated, leading to widespread biodiversity loss and environmental degradation.

"Hongtu Mining Company has violated key environmental protocols of this country. They operated without a valid permit, polluted vital water sources, and disrupted entire ecosystems," Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo stated firmly.

The investigation was launched after a March 28 media alert and concerns raised by local civil society organizations. During the EPA's site visit, several violations were documented, including evidence of water pollution, river diversion, and mining activities carried out without the legally required approvals.

Dr. Urey said community residents were visibly upset about the consequences of Hongtu's actions, citing contaminated drinking water, damage to local livelihoods, and unfulfilled promises under the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

"Community members expressed serious frustration," he added. "Their water sources are no longer safe, and the company has failed to meet its basic CSR obligations."

While the company has reportedly begun constructing hand pumps and a school, these efforts fall short of addressing the broader environmental damage caused. The EPA has now imposed a US$10,000 fine for operating without an environmental permit and issued an Environmental Restoration Order valued at US$30,000.

"This fine and restoration order are intended to hold the company accountable and to serve as a precedent for other firms operating unlawfully," Dr. Urey noted.

As part of the EPA's decision, Hongtu Mining is required to hire a third-party, accredited environmental firm to develop and submit a comprehensive environmental restoration plan. The plan, once approved by the EPA, must be implemented to restore the environment to a semblance of its pre-mining state.

"The company must correct the damage they've caused. This is non-negotiable," the EPA boss emphasized.

He said the agency would also issue a detailed Restoration Order to guide the company on specific remediation actions, including restoring the Shoni River, rehabilitating open pits, and addressing environmental threats to nearby communities.

"We remain committed to protecting the environment and ensuring companies comply with national standards. Sustainable development cannot come at the expense of our people's health and safety," Dr. Urey declared.