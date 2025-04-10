East Africa: Liberia Seeks Saudi Support for UNSC Seat

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to seek Saudi Arabia's endorsement for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), emphasizing Liberia's commitment to global peace and security.

The visit, which took place on Wednesday, April 9, was also meant to enhance the existing friendly relations between the two countries and explore potential areas of cooperation in political, economic, and developmental endeavors.

During her meetings with senior Saudi officials, Foreign Minister Nyanti expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's longstanding support to Liberia, particularly highlighting contributions to the Muslim community and aid provided for various initiatives.

She also commended the Saudi government for its generous donation of US$2 million for renovation works at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, part of the broader support from the Saudi Fund for Development. Additionally, Foreign Minister Nyanti appreciated the Saudi donation of US$500,000 towards food assistance and 50 metric tons of dates to support Liberia's humanitarian needs.

She specifically highlighted the continued support of Saudi Arabia to Liberia, especially the kingdom's contributions to the Muslim community in Liberia, including the provision of pilgrimage slots.

The Liberian Foreign Minister Nyanti also discussed Liberia's development priorities and encouraged increased Saudi investment in agriculture, infrastructure, and energy sectors to boost Liberia's development trajectory and enhance the well-being of its citizens.

In her remarks, Foreign Minister Nyanti conveyed a message of solidarity from President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr., who remains eager to work closely with the King of Saudi Arabia to further deepen cooperation between the two nations.

She affirmed Liberia's commitment to building a mutually beneficial relationship with Saudi Arabia, with a focus on economic, technical, and cultural collaboration.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Waleed A. Elkhereiji, commended Liberia for its political stability and peaceful transitions, recognizing Liberia's positive example for Africa.

He reiterated Saudi Arabia's backing for Liberia's UN Security Council candidacy and assured continued support for Liberia's development efforts, emphasizing collaboration on critical sectors and global peace initiatives.

Addressing Foreign Minister Nyanti's request for further bilateral cooperation, Deputy Minister Elkhereiji assured the Minister of Saudi Arabia's continued commitment to supporting Liberia's development priorities, particularly in agriculture, infrastructure, and electricity.

He also stressed the importance of addressing geopolitical issues that could potentially destabilize global peace, which could have ripple effects across Africa.

Both parties concluded the visit by affirming their shared commitment to furthering bilateral relations and working together towards peace, development, and prosperity for their nations.