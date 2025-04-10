Liberia: Youth Embrace New Opportunities in Education, Media

A weeklong cultural and educational exchange program has concluded in Liberia, reaching over 150 students and educators in Monrovia and Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The initiative, hosted by the Nyonblee Cares Foundation (NCF), culminated in major commitments to establish a Technology Learning Center and launch a Youth Radio Program in Buchanan, marking a significant step toward enhancing educational resources and youth engagement in the region.

The program, which took place from March 27 to April 4, was spearheaded by a distinguished delegation of four female educators from the United States, representing the MZ Foundation, in collaboration with InnaStar, the Johnson Foundation, and the Fine Feather Foundation. The delegation's visit was part of the International Cultural Exchange Program, a partnership aimed at fostering connections between Liberian youth and students from Allentown, Pennsylvania.

During the exchange, the visiting educators engaged directly with the Ministry of Education, conducted workshops for 50 teachers, and interacted with over 100 students aged 13 to 18. The workshops covered critical topics such as self-esteem, emotional healing, leadership, and intercultural exchange. These sessions provided tools for personal growth and empowerment, with a special focus on youth resilience.

One of the standout initiatives was the Glow Confidence Program, led by actress and empowerment coach Jacinth Headlam (InnaStar), which utilized arts and music to help students build self-confidence and self-expression. Additionally, Restorative Arts & Podcasting, facilitated by Andrene Brown (Fine Feather Foundation), empowered students to use storytelling, journaling, and podcasting as a medium for healing and personal expression.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The program also included Trauma-Informed Empowerment, led by Dr. Cereta Johnson (Johnson Foundation), which provided invaluable tools for trauma recovery and resilience. Dr. Johnson further announced plans to expand the Foundation's efforts, revealing that a second school would be established in Liberia to continue the work of empowering vulnerable youth.

At the close of the exchange program, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Founder of NCF, took the opportunity to officially recognize the Foundation's Board as its official trustees. In her address, she reaffirmed her commitment to youth development and pledged continued support for the program's initiatives. As President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, she also voiced her support for the creation of a youth media initiative called "Youth Hour", which is designed to provide a platform for young voices and address issues relevant to the youth community.

In addition to the educational impact, the program highlighted the transformative power of cultural connections, community partnerships, and the role of arts and technology in empowering young people. By establishing a Technology Learning Center and a Youth Radio Program in Buchanan, the NCF is ensuring that Liberia's youth have the resources they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

This cultural exchange serves as a testament to the enduring power of collaboration and commitment to youth development, marking a milestone in Liberia's educational and cultural growth.