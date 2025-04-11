Zimbabwe: 95 Protesters Denied Bail

NINETY-FIVE people, who were arrested in connection with recent failed demonstrations, have been denied bail by Harare Magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova.

They are facing charges of participating in a public gathering with the intention of promoting violence.

In delivering his ruling, the magistrate said releasing the accused would likely disturb public order and lead to further unrest, as they could regroup and continue their activities under the leadership of one "Nyokayemabhunu."

He emphasised that detaining the suspects was in the interest of public safety, citing the nature of the protests, which involved barricading roads with stones and other objects.

Magistrate Matova ruled that the accused were not suitable candidates for bail, given the potential for continued demonstrations if released. The protesters are scheduled to return to court on April 24 for a routine remand hearing.

Meanwhile, three other suspects--Moreblessing Nkomo, Jenifer Chimange, and Stabile Maduve--were also denied bail by Magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo last week.

The trio was reportedly arrested at Copa Cabana bus terminus during the demonstrations.

According to the State, the group of 95 protesters gathered at Robert Mugabe Square around 9:20 am on March 31 as part of a broader plan to disrupt public order.

Some members of the group allegedly recorded videos and photographs of the protests, later sharing them on social media to incite further unrest.