A total of 95 people who were arrested on allegations of staging a demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's continued stay in office on March 31 have been denied bail.

The group appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova, charged with participating in an unlawful gathering with the intent to incite violence.

They have been in custody over the past week awaiting their bail hearing.

The other three suspected protesters who were arrested on the same day are appearing separately.

In denying the 95 bail, Matova said the accused "will regroup and reoffend" if granted bail.

He also said they are a threat to security.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority on 31 March 2025 at around 0920am, the accused gathered at Robert Mugabe Square, commonly known as the Freedom Square, Harare "intending to march in the streets of Harare, thereafter proceed to the State House of Zimbabwe and forcibly remove the Constitutionally elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa."

"The accused were making their vows of removing the President saying, "enough is enough, Mnangagwa must go, ED must go nezvigananda zvake. Madzibaba veshanduko huyai mutitungamirire, comrade Geza huyai mutitungamirire and whistled."

Police officers who were deployed for maintenance of order observed about two hundred people gathered and approached the group.

"The accused piled stones, bricks and tyres along Robert Mugabe Road.

"They threw stones towards the police officers whilst singing Hatidi zvekupihwa order nemasasikamu.

"They also took pictures and videos of themselves, which they posted on various social media platforms."