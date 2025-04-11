Nigeria: Dangote Reduces Petrol Price to N865 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has reviewed its ex-depot (gantry) loading cost of petrol to N865 per litre.

The company informed its customers of the price reduction via a notice on Thursday.

The new price is a reduction of N15 from N880 per litre sold by the refinery on Wednesday.

This comes after the federal government said the sale of crude oil and refined product sales in naira will continue in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Federal Ministry of Finance said the policy is not a temporary measure but "a key policy directive designed to support sustainable local refining, bolster energy security, and reduce reliance on foreign exchange in the domestic petroleum market."

The ministry added that the stakeholders reaffirmed the government's continued commitment to the full implementation of this strategic initiative, as directed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).