Nigeria: 12 Biafran Agitators Regain Freedom in Ebonyi As Prosecution Withdraws Charges

...Discharge Follows Years of Legal Battles and Court Rulings

Twelve individuals arrested in connection with pro-Biafra activities have regained their freedom after the Ebonyi State Prosecution voluntarily withdrew all charges against them, nearly four years after their initial arrest and detention.

The accused, who were among a group of 36 Biafra agitators detained since May 24, 2021, were formally discharged and acquitted on Thursday, April 10, 2025, following the prosecution's acknowledgment of multiple court rulings in their favor and a lack of substantive evidence.

When the case was called, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Ebonyi State cited repeated judicial pronouncements as the basis for withdrawing the charges, including allegations of treasonable felony, which had been under review in several court proceedings.

Reacting to the development, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), hailed the court's decision as a long-overdue affirmation of the rule of law and the innocence of the accused.

"History has been made today, April 10, 2025, as freedom long denied has finally been restored," Ejiofor said. "In compliance with the court's directive, I personally facilitated the release and handover of the discharged individuals--a directive the prison authorities executed promptly."

Ejiofor reaffirmed the legal team's commitment to securing the freedom of the remaining detainees, noting that many have also been discharged and acquitted by no fewer than four separate High Courts in Ebonyi State.

"Their release is no longer a matter of if, but when, and that moment draws closer each day. Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied. Freedom must and shall prevail," he added.

The release of the 12 individuals marks a significant moment in the long-running legal saga surrounding pro-Biafra activism and comes amid broader calls for adherence to constitutional rights and judicial independence.