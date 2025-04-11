Nigeria: Top Nigerian Governors, Ministers Attend France Business Forum in Paris

Several Nigerian state governors and top federal officials joined international delegates at the France Business Forum held in Paris on Wednesday, signaling a strong push to deepen economic ties and attract foreign investment into Nigeria.

Among the high-profile Nigerian delegation were the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde; Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani; Governor of Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Abiodun; and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

They were joined by Mr. Jean-Noël Barrot, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, as well as other key Nigerian officials, including Kwara State Governor Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The forum provided a strategic platform for Nigerian leaders to engage with French investors and business leaders on opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, technology, and renewable energy.

Discussions focused on fostering mutually beneficial partnerships, promoting Nigeria as a viable investment destination, and showcasing ongoing reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business across Nigerian states.

The presence of multiple Nigerian governors and ministers underscored the country's commitment to attracting foreign direct investment and diversifying its economy through international cooperation.