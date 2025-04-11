Nigeria: Govt Builds 7 Dams, 21 Irrigation Sites in Southwest

Adedeji Ashiru, Managing Director of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (O-ORBDA), has disclosed that the federal government is building seven new dams in the southwest to boost agriculture and food security.

He spoke while welcoming new Executive Directors appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at O-ORBDA's head office in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Ashiru also said the government is setting up at least 21 irrigation sites across the six southwest states.

Ashiru congratulated the new directors and promised to work with them.

Ayobami Oyalowo, Executive Director for Finance and Administration, responded on behalf of the group.

He said they'll team up with Ashiru and the board to tackle hunger, as Tinubu envisions.

Speaking to journalists, Oyalowo pledged to use his 25 years of finance experience.

He asked staff in his department to support him and promised their welfare comes first.

"As a financial expert who has even worked in an organisation similar to O-ORBDA, I will ensure accountability and probity in the allocation of finances to projects to be carried out by this organisation, in line with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he said.

He added, "As you are aware, the core mandate of river basin development authorities is to boost agriculture and enhance food sufficiency. We shall work assiduously to deliver on this mandate of decapitating hunger. I believe that if Nigerians are properly fed, insecurity and criminal activities will reduce drastically."

Oyalowo expressed hope that, with their combined expertise, the new directors will help O-ORBDA empower farmers, fight hunger, and make Nigeria food-sufficient.

Oyalowo said with open communication, teamwork, and a conducive working environment, the productivity and innovation at the authority would be enhanced ."Furthermore, my administration will champion timely and efficient financial transactions, ensuring that payments, budgetary allocations, and financialreporting are executed with speed and accuracy. The seamless operation of financial processes will remain a priority to enhance service delivery and operational effectiveness within the Authority," he said.