Liberia Pushes for 15% Budget Allocation for Disability Programs

A high-level delegation of Liberians has returned from the 3rd Global Disability Summit in Berlin with a bold commitment to reshape national development through inclusivity, signing the landmark Amman-Berlin Declaration and advocating for a 15% allocation of the national budget to support programs for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Led by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Jeddi Mowbray Armah, Liberia's high-level delegation included Mr. Samuel Sumo Dean, Sr., Executive Director of the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) and Chief Inclusivity Officer of the Republic of Liberia, and Mr. Noah Zawu Gibson, Deputy Managing Director of the National Transit Authority.

The delegation returned to Monrovia on Sunday, March 6, following several days of intense engagement with international leaders, policy influencers, and disability rights advocates.

The Global Disability Summit brought together over 4,000 participants from more than 100 countries and featured keynote addresses from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and King Abdullah II of Jordan, both of whom underscored that inclusion is not a favor, but a fundamental human right.

Mr. Dean described Liberia's participation as "a turning point in the national disability agenda," and said the delegation was deeply inspired by the call for concrete action.

"The key message from this summit is clear," Dean told journalists yesterday. "We do not need inspiration; we need empowerment. It's time for Liberia to match rhetoric with real investment."

At the summit, Liberia officially endorsed the Amman-Berlin Declaration--a global compact aimed at closing the $4 trillion gap in financing that continues to marginalize persons with disabilities across the world.

"By signing the Amman-Berlin Declaration, we are committing Liberia to inclusive development--not in theory, but in policy and in budget," said Mr. Jeddi Mowbray Armah. "We are saying to the world and to our own people with disabilities: you matter, and your rights must be realized."

A central call-to-action that emerged from the summit was for nations to invest heavily in disability-inclusive programs.

While countries like Australia are currently allocating 6% of their national budgets toward such programs, Mr. Dean challenged Liberia to go further.

"If Liberia were to allocate 15% of its national budget to disability development," Dean stated, "we could lift countless individuals out of poverty and despair. This is about restoring dignity and unlocking the full potential of our citizens."

He added that true inclusion means ensuring access to education, healthcare, transportation, and economic opportunities for all--especially for those who have been historically marginalized.

The Liberian delegation also raised alarm over the stalled implementation of the 2005 Act establishing the NCD, which includes Section 9 that mandates the National Elections Commission (NEC) to ensure political representation of PWDs. The law has yet to be enforced.

"There is no dialogue about us without us," Dean stressed. "Liberia passed a law nearly two decades ago to ensure persons with disabilities have a voice in the legislature. It's time to honor that promise."

The delegation was particularly moved by a powerful session on political representation led by French Parliamentarian Sébastien Peytavie, who uses a wheelchair and shared his journey overcoming discrimination in politics. He advocated for a Quota System to guarantee the election of PWDs into government--an idea that resonated with Liberia's own political challenges.

The summit highlighted the critical importance of data in developing disability policies. Gopa Mitra, Global Lead on Disability and Development, made it clear: "Without data, we cannot scale up inclusivity."

Liberia took note. The NCD announced an upcoming partnership with UNICEF to launch a nationwide disability data initiative using a mobile application. This app will allow individuals to self-identify and enable county-level coordinators and council members to collect accurate data.

"We are moving away from assumptions and toward real data-driven policymaking," Dean explained. "We're building a National Disability Registry that ensures no one is left behind."

Also discussed were global best practices, including disability-inclusive investments and accessible infrastructure. Renowned disability rights advocate Cara E. Yar Khan emphasized that "Disability equity can transform lives," pointing to success stories in countries that have integrated disability into every facet of development.

For Liberia, the delegation believes this is the beginning of a new chapter.

"The insights and collaborations gained from the Global Disability Summit represent a significant step toward ensuring that all citizens of Liberia, including those with disabilities, are empowered to participate fully in society," Dean said.

"But we cannot wait for another summit cycle to act. We are urging the Liberian government to demonstrate its commitment by earmarking 15% of the national budget for disability programs in the next fiscal year."