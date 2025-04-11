Liberia: Nagbe Rejects EPs Boss Defamation Claims

-Files a formal complaint against him for threats

Former President George Weah's Chief of Staff, Mr. Lenn Eugene Nagbe, has rejected defamation claims by Executive Protection Services Director Sam Gaye. Instead, he has filed a formal complaint before Justice Minister Cllr. Oswald Tweh accuses Gaye of issuing threats against him.

Mr. Nagbe, in his letter of rejection filed by his lawyers from the International Law Group led by Cllr. Saifuah-Mai Gray denied making any defamatory statement against Mr. Gaye.

"Accordingly, your demand for a retraction is respectfully denied. Should you be in possession of unedited, verifiable recordings or transcripts to support your allegation, we invite you to produce them. Otherwise, we consider this matter closed and caution against any further attempts to intimidate or harass our client under the guise of legal process," Nagbe's legal team said.

Mr. Nagbe was said to have accused Gaye of having a photo in his bedroom depicting "a gun at former President Weah" during a recent interview on Ok FM.

EPS Director Gaye, through his legal team headed by former Associate Justice Cllr. Kabineh M. Ja'neh, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, gave Mr. Nagbe 48 hours to publicly retract the alleged accusations and defamatory statement or risk being dragged to court.

But Nagbe, in his response in less than 24 hours after receiving Gaye's ultimatum, denied ever making such accusations and defamatory statements against Gaye. Rather, he indicated that he is the victim here.

"At no time did Mr. Nagbe accuse Mr. Gaye of possessing "a photo in his bedroom depicting a gun at former President Weah,". The record of the interview, when reviewed in its full and proper context, makes it clear that Mr. Nagbe made no such statement that rises to the level of defamation under Liberian law.

What is of greater concern, however, is that following the referenced interview, Mr. Gaye sent a threatening WhatsApp message to our client. In that message, Mr. Gaye issued remarks that have caused Mr. Nagbe to fear for his personal safety. Given Mr. Gaye's position as Director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS), and the authority that comes with that role -- including access to firearms -- our client takes this threat very seriously." Mr. Nagbe said.

Nagbe, through his lawyers, went on further to put Gaye on notice that they are currently exploring all legal avenues, including but not limited to filing a formal complaint with the appropriate authorities for threats and intimidation.

To indicate their seriousness to the matter, Nagbe's legal team immediately filed a formal complaint before Justice Minister Tweh for the alleged threat issued against their client as mentioned in their response.

See full text below:

Hon. Cllr. Oswald Tweh

Minister of Justice and Attorney General

Ministry of Justice

Capitol Hill

Monrovia, Liberia

RE: Formal Complaint Against Mr. Sam Gaye for Threats Issued to Mr. Eugene Lenn Nagbe

Dear Honorable Minister,

We present our compliments and write to formally bring to your attention a matter involving Mr. Sam Gaye, Director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS), concerning a direct and concerning threat issued to our client, Mr. Eugene Lenn Nagbe, former Minister of Information and Chief of office Staff of the former President H.E. George Manneh Weah.

On March 31, 2025, Mr. Nagbe participated in a live radio interview on OK FM, during which he addressed a number of public interest and national governance issues. Subsequent to that appearance, Mr. Gaye sent our client a WhatsApp message stating: "You will hear from me." The threatening nature, timing, and tone of this message, coming immediately after the radio interview, raise serious concern given his history of making threats of political opponents on social media.

Given Mr. Gaye's current role as Director of the EPS, which affords him access to state security apparatus and firearms, our client believes his life is at risk. The message, though brief, constitutes a veiled threat that may signal an abuse of official authority and an attempt to intimidate a citizen for exercising his right to free expression.

In view of the seriousness of this matter, we respectfully request that the Ministry of Justice: Immediately open a formal investigation into the communication sent by Mr. Gaye and if probable cause is established, prosecute him. Also, assess the intent, legality, and implications of the threat in light of Mr. Gaye's official responsibilities. Lastly, take any necessary legal and protective measures under the laws of the Republic of Liberia to ensure accountability and deter the misuse of public office for personal retaliation.

We trust in your commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting all citizens equally, regardless of rank or political standing. We await your prompt intervention in this matter.

Respectfully yours,