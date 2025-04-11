Namibia: Zambezi Records 4 Malaria Deaths in One Week

10 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Zambezi region malaria infections have spiked with 2 138 new cases and four new deaths this week.

The region's malaria cases last week stood at 11 122, with nine deaths.

Regional health director Woita Kapumburu yesterday said the total number of cases in the region stands at 13 480.

"Malaria deaths since the outbreak are now at 13," he said.

Kapumburu said the region has sufficient antimalaria medicine, as it has received over 16 000 units.

He said two doctors were deployed to join the region's emergency response team, and to conduct capacity training.

"We also received 12 students from the Namibia University of Science and Technology, who will be going around the communities giving health education and general information on malaria.

"We have seen an increase in malaria cases among pupils. We will use the students to visit schools, especially in the identified hotspots," he said.

Kapumburu urged communities to allow indoor residual spraying teams to spray their homes and ponds around their homesteads, seek medical attention immediately when experiencing malaria symptoms, sleep under treated mosquito nets, and to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by getting rid of stagnant water.

