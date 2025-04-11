Nigeria: Presidency Withdraws List of Appointees, Cites Errors

Sunday Dare, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, made this known in a post on X.

The Presidency has withdrawn the list of appointees it released earlier today, saying there were errors.

"We have noticed a number of errors in the list of appointments tweeted. We are sorry. We will provide an updated list later. Thank you," he posted.

Mr Dare had posted a list of 152 appointees with North-west having the largest number. The banditry-ravaged region is closely followed by South-west which has 29 presidential appointees.

Although Mr Dare did highlight the errors in the list, PREMIUM TIMES observed that names of appointees including that of the Chief Of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, were missing.

The South-east region was at the bottom of the list, with 16 appointees.

Although Mr Dare did not explain why the list was released, it may not be unconnected with the accusation of nepotism against President Tinubu.

Some Nigerians have repeatedly said the president has favoured his zone, South-west in the appointments made since assuming office in May 2023.

See the list of the appointees released by the presidency.

South-west:

1. Bosun Tijani

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy

2. Wale Edun

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

3. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Interior

4. Adebayo Adelabu

Minister of Power

5. Dele Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals Development

6. Dr. Jumoke Oduwole

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

7. Adegboyega Oyetola

Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

8. Olayemi Cardoso

CBN Governor

9. Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja

Chief of Army Staff

10. Kayode Egbetokun

Inspector General of Police

11. Zaccheus Adedeji

Chairman, FIRS

12. Adeola Ajayi

Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS)

13. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi

Comptroller-General of Customs

14. Olanipekun Olukoyede

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

15. Kayode Isiak Opeifa

Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation

16. Oluwasegun Faleye

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund

17. Vincent Olatunji

(NSITF)

18. Raji Kazeem Kolawole

Managing Director /CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT)

19. Bayo Onanuga

Director General, National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI)

20. Sunday Dare

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy

21. Tope Kolade Fasua

Special Adviser on Public Communications Orientation

22. Peju Adedajo

Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters (Office of the VP)

23. Temitola Asekunle-Johnson

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Investment & Privatisation (Office of VP)

24. Mariam Temitope

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Job Creation & NSMEs (Office of VP)

25. Tunde Rahman

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Regional Development Programmes

26. Moremi Ojudu

SSAP on Community Engagement

27. Tope Ajayi

SSA, Media and Public Affairs

28. Segun Dada

Special Assistant, Social Media

29. Demola Oshodi

SSA, Protocol

North-central:

1. Shuaibu Audu

Minister of Steel Development

2.Muhammed Idris

Minister of Information

3. Zaphanian Jisalo

Minister of Special Duties

4. Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Justice

5. Joseph Utsev

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation

6. Nentawe Yilwatde

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

7. Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim

Minister of State, Police Affairs

8. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security

9. Bashir Bayo Ojulari

GMD, NNPC Limited

10. Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed

Director General, National Intelligence Agency

11. Dr. Idris A. Sulaimon

Director General, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

12. Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

13. Engr. Jaji O. Abdulganiyu Controller General of the Federal Fire Service

14. Kemi Nandap

Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service

15. Haruna Y. Usman

Chairman, Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority

16. Dangajere Shuaibu Bawa Jaja Managing Director, Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority

17. Dr. Amos Gizo Yadukso

Chairman, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority

18. Engr. Ninga Terese

Managing Director, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority

19. Abiodun Essiet SSAP on Community Engagement

20. Gimba Kakanda

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Research and Analytics (Office of the VP)

21. Isaq Ahmed Ningi,

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital media & Emergency Management

22. Mr. Aliyu Audu,

Special Assistant to the President, Public Affairs

23. Sen. Ibrahim Oloriege

Chairman, NHIA

24. Tunde Ajibulu,

Deputy Executive Secretary (Services), UBEC

25. Sunday Sylva Togo Echono Executive Secretary, TETFUND

North-east:

1. Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

2. Idi Mukhtar Maiha

Minister of Livestock Development

3. Sa'idu Alkali

Minister of Tranportation

4. Yusuf Tuggar

Minister of Foreign Affairs

5. Muhammad Ali Pate

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare

6. Ibrahim Gaidam

Minister of Police Affairs

7. Uba Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of State for Regional Development

8. Ahmadu Musa Kida

NNPCL Non-executive Chairman.

9. Nuhu Ribadu

National Security Adviser

10. Mohammed Buba Marwa Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

11. Hajiya Hafsat Bakari

CEO, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit

12. Prof. Abdu Dauda

Chairman, Chad Basin Development Authority

13. Tijjani Musa Tumsa

Managing Director, Chad Basin Development Authority

14. Alh. Sanusi Mohammed Babantanko

Chairman, Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority