Nigeria: North-East Lawmakers Lament Exclusion of Zone From Multi-Billion Naira Agro-Industrial Projects

The lawmakers said despite its enormous agricultural potential, the North-east is conspicuously missing from the list of states allocated the processing zones.

Senators and members of the House of Representatives from the North-east geopolitical zone have condemned the exclusion of their region from the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme.

The lawmakers under the aegis of the National Assembly Caucus of the North-east Geopolitical Zone said they are worried that none of the six states in their region was included in the agricultural initiative, despite the i's vast agricultural potential.

Leader of the Caucus, Danjuma Goje, said this on Thursday while addressing journalists after its emergency closed-door meeting at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

The North-east states are Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi and Gombe.

The SAPZ initiative

The SAPZ initiative was launched in 2022 with a total funding package of $538 million. The project is aimed at revitalising Nigeria's agricultural sector by creating agro-industrial hubs across selected regions.

It is primarily funded by a consortium of partners, including the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Nigerian government.

The AfDB, being the key financier and technical lead of the project, contributed $210 million, while the IsDB and IFAD committed $310 million and the Nigerian government $18.05 million.

Vice President Kashim Shettima flagged off the construction of the SAPZ project in Kaduna on 8 April.

The first phase of the project includes eight states, namely Kaduna and Kano in the North-west zone, Kwara and FCT in the North-central, Ogun and Oyo in the South-west, Cross River in the South-south and Imo in the South-east.

The processing zones are designed to address critical gaps in the agricultural value chain, such as poor infrastructure, lack of access to markets, and minimal value addition.

The SAPZ is expected to reduce Nigeria's annual post-harvest losses estimated at N3.5 trillion, create jobs, and boost food security by developing processing factories, storage facilities, power and transport infrastructure, and training centres.

Exclusion of states in the North-east from the project

During the press briefing, Mr Goje, a former governor of Gombe State, who spoke on behalf of other senators, expressed concerns over the exclusion of the North-east from the $538 million project.

"Despite its enormous agricultural potential, the North-east is conspicuously missing from the list of states allocated the processing zones," he said.

The senator emphasised the region's importance in Nigeria's agricultural landscape with the claim that it has an expansive landmass, a favourable climate, and significant contributions to livestock and crop production.

"Geographically, the North-east is the largest geopolitical zone in the nation, covering nearly one-third of Nigeria's total area of 272,451 km2 (105,194sq mi). Our potential in all aspects of the agricultural sector cannot be overemphasised.

"Our region, the North-east, is known for its enormous livestock and crop growth, contributing significantly to our country's economic well-being and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"It is against this backdrop that we are extremely worried that our zone is excluded from the SAPZ programme, regarded as a "presidential priority project" and a direct response to the longstanding challenges facing Nigeria's agricultural value chain, including poor infrastructure, limited access to markets, and low-value addition, he said.

Mr Goje appealed to the federal government and the implementing partners to accommodate North-eastern states in the SAPZ project.

"We appeal for the immediate inclusion of the North-east Geo-political Zone in the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ). This is not only for fairness and inclusivity but for the actualisation of the lofty ideals of the present administration to industrialise Nigeria's agricultural sector and create sustainable jobs in the country," he said.